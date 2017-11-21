Compact carrier turns Nvidia Jetson TX2 into an SBC

Compact carrier turns Nvidia Jetson TX2 into an SBCNov 21, 2017 — by Eric Brown — 609 views
Aetina’s “ACE-N510” carrier for the Linux-powered Jetson TX1 and TX2 measures only 87 x 50mm, and offers HDMI, 2x USB 3.0, 2x CAN, and optional -20 to 70°C.
When Aetina recently unveiled its Nano-ITX (120 x 120mm) ACE-N261 carrier for Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 and earlier, pin-compatible Jetson TX1 COMs, it mentioned an upcoming ACE-N510 that was even smaller. Now we have the details on the little beastie, which like Connect Tech’s Sprocket Jetson carrier, has a compact 87 x 50mm footprint that matches the Jetson modules it stacks on. The ACE-N510 is designed for smart cameras, robots, drones, industrial inspection, mobile medical, and deep learning.
ACE-N510
(click images to enlarge)
Despite the ACE-N510’s major shrinkage, the ACE-N261 feature set is remains largely intact. Unlike the similarly compact Sprocket, the board offers a variety of real-world coastline ports instead of the Sprocket’s more minimalist I/O, which is presented via onboard connectors. On the other hand, the low-profile Sprocket can fit into tighter spaces, and it offers a MIPI-CSI camera interface that’s missing on the ACE-N510.
ACE-N510 stacked with Jetson TX2 and heat sink
Compared to the ACE-N261, the ACE-N510 is missing only the eDP header and the dual mini-PCIe slots. The other features appear to be identical. These include GbE, HDMI, and micro-USB ports, as well as 2x USB 3.0 ports.
ACE-N510 coastline ports
(click image to enlarge)
The ACE-N510 is further equipped with a microSD slot, RS-232 interface, debug UART, 4x GPIO, front-panel interface, and a 12V DC input (2-pin Euroblock). You also get 2x CAN ports, which work only with the Jetson TX2 model.
ACE-N510 rear view (left) and block diagram
(click images to enlarge)
A fan connector is available, although the device can also run fanless. As before, the board runs at 0 to 55°C, with optional -20 to 70°C support. Other options include Aetina’s iNAVI Linux, which adds customizable security, system recovery, and backup features.
Jetson TX2
Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 module runs Linux4Tegra on a hexa-core Tegra Parker SoC with 256-core Pascal graphics, offering twice the performance and/or efficiency of the TX1. Tegra Parker adds two high-end “Denver 2” cores in addition to the four Cortex-A57 cores found on the Jetson TX1’s Tegra X1.
Earlier this year Aetina released a Nano-ITX based ACE-N620 carrier with a reduced feature set compared to the ACE-N261.
Further information
The ACE-N510 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Aetina’s ACE-N510 product page.
