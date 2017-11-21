Compact carrier turns Nvidia Jetson TX2 into an SBC

Aetina’s “ACE-N510” carrier for the Linux-powered Jetson TX1 and TX2 measures only 87 x 50mm, and offers HDMI, 2x USB 3.0, 2x CAN, and optional -20 to 70°C.



When Aetina recently unveiled its Nano-ITX (120 x 120mm) ACE-N261 carrier for Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 and earlier, pin-compatible Jetson TX1 COMs, it mentioned an upcoming ACE-N510 that was even smaller. Now we have the details on the little beastie, which like Connect Tech’s Sprocket Jetson carrier, has a compact 87 x 50mm footprint that matches the Jetson modules it stacks on. The ACE-N510 is designed for smart cameras, robots, drones, industrial inspection, mobile medical, and deep learning.







ACE-N510

(click images to enlarge)







ACE-N510 stacked with Jetson TX2 and heat sink







ACE-N510 coastline ports

(click image to enlarge)







ACE-N510 rear view (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)





Jetson TX2

Despite the ACE-N510’s major shrinkage, the ACE-N261 feature set is remains largely intact. Unlike the similarly compact Sprocket, the board offers a variety of real-world coastline ports instead of the Sprocket’s more minimalist I/O, which is presented via onboard connectors. On the other hand, the low-profile Sprocket can fit into tighter spaces, and it offers a MIPI-CSI camera interface that’s missing on the ACE-N510.Compared to the ACE-N261, the ACE-N510 is missing only the eDP header and the dual mini-PCIe slots. The other features appear to be identical. These include GbE, HDMI, and micro-USB ports, as well as 2x USB 3.0 ports.The ACE-N510 is further equipped with a microSD slot, RS-232 interface, debug UART, 4x GPIO, front-panel interface, and a 12V DC input (2-pin Euroblock). You also get 2x CAN ports, which work only with the Jetson TX2 model.A fan connector is available, although the device can also run fanless. As before, the board runs at 0 to 55°C, with optional -20 to 70°C support. Other options include Aetina’s iNAVI Linux, which adds customizable security, system recovery, and backup features.

Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 module runs Linux4Tegra on a hexa-core Tegra Parker SoC with 256-core Pascal graphics, offering twice the performance and/or efficiency of the TX1. Tegra Parker adds two high-end “Denver 2” cores in addition to the four Cortex-A57 cores found on the Jetson TX1’s Tegra X1.

Earlier this year Aetina released a Nano-ITX based ACE-N620 carrier with a reduced feature set compared to the ACE-N261.



Further information

The ACE-N510 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Aetina’s ACE-N510 product page.

