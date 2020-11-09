Compact box computer and signage system feature RK3399

Advantech’s compact “EPC-R4710” embedded computer and $303-and-up “DS-100” signage system run Android or Linux on a Rockchip RK3399 with 2GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, up to 2x GbE, 2x HDMI, and M.2 expansion.



Last week while exploring Advantech’s Rockchip RK3399 powered ROM-5780 SMARC module, we saw two RK3399 based Advantech computers marked as “new.” It is hard to see how new since we have seen no announcements or media coverage. (Advantech rarely announces its hardware products, saving its PR for major platform initiatives and strategic partnerships.) The EPC-R4710, which is also marked as “preliminary,” appears to be more recent than the DS-100, which is available from multiple sources selling for as low as $339 or $303 for the DS-100 Lite model.







EPC-R4710 (left) and DS-100

(click images to enlarge)



Both products support Android and Linux, which in the case of the DS-100 is further detailed as Android 7.1.2 and Debian 9 with Linux Kernel 4.4. The fanless systems use Rockchip’s standard RK3399 model with 2x Cortex-A72 cores @ 1.8GHz, 4x -A53 cores @ 1.4GHz, and a Mali-T864 GPU.



EPC-R4710

The 190 x 150 x 43mm EPC-R4710 is primarily designed for kiosk, POS, and vending machine applications. The system consumes 15W at boost speed, and ships with 2GB LPDDR4-1333, a microSD slot, and 16GB eMMC for the OS and bootloader.







EPC-R4710 detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The EPC-R4710 is equipped with 2x RTL8211FSI-powered Gigabit Ethernet, 4x USB 2.0, and single USB 3.0 and micro-USB OTG ports. There are 6x COM ports, which break down as 3x 2-wire RS232, 2x 4-wire RS232/485, and a single RS232 debug port. You also get 5x GPIO via a DB9 port and SPI and I2C headers.

Media I/O includes 2x HDMI ports, one of which offers 4K and the other HD resolution. You also get an eDP port, 2x audio jacks, dual-channel LVDS, and MIPI-CSI interfaces.

For expansion the system provides an M.2 E-key 2230 slot for an optional WiFi-ac/BT module. There is also a mini-PCIe slot for optional 4G modules for Chinese and US markets, as well as a SIM card slot and 4x antenna mounts.

The EPC-R4710 has a 12VDC jack with power and reset buttons and an optional power supply. Other features include dual LEDs, an RTC, and a watchdog. The system is available in 0 to 50°C and -20 to 70°C SKUs and offers 5% ~ 95% humidity tolerance.

— ADVERTISEMENT —





DS-100

The DS-100 is an entry-level signage system with up to dual 4K display support via 4Kp60 and 1080p ready HDMI ports. Two models are available: The standard 135 x 130 x 29mm GF model has 2x GbE ports while the 115 x 110 x 20mm GL (DS-100 Lite) model has a single GbE port and lacks the GF model’s console port. The second GbE port on the GF model is not addressable if you run Android.







DS-100 Lite and DS-100 (left) and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The DS-100 ships with 2GB LPDDR3-1600, 16GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. Other features include USB 3.0 and 2.0 host ports, an audio jack, and an M.2 2230 slot with an optional 802.11ac/BT 4.2 module.

The system has a 12VDC input and adapter with AT mode, a reset button, 2x LEDs, and wall- and optional VESA mounting. There is a 0 to 60°C operating range with 95% @ 40°C, non-condensing, humidity tolerance and EMC certifications. The system is available with optional content management software.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” EPC-R4710. The DS-100-Lite is available for $302.77 at Office Specialties and $408 Canadian at PC-Canada. At Mouser, the DL100 sells for $338.75 and the Lite goes for $312.50. The DS-100 is also available at other locations, including Connection, where it sells for $373.95.

More information may be found in Advantech’s EPC-R4710 and DS-100 product pages.

