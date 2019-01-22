Compact Bay Trail SBC has option for third GbE port

Axiomtek’s “CAPA84E” is a 3.5-inch Bay Trail SBC with an optional third GbE port, dual M.2 slots, plus VGA, DisplayPort, USB 3.0, SATA, and -20 to 70°C support.



Axiomtek’s motto may well be: “If first you succeed, iterate until you don’t.” The king of the spinoffs has released yet another iteration of one of the first Intel Bay Trail SBCs, the CAPA841, which in 2015 was followed by the slightly scaled down CAPA840. The new CAPA84R similarly supports Bay Trail and conforms to the 3.5-inch form factor, but with a different mix of features.







CAPA84R, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Compared to the CAPA840, the CAPA84R removes more than it adds. On the plus side, you get an optional third GbE port. The dual mini-PCIe slots have advanced to a pair of M.2 slots, one of which supports SATA. The HDMI port has switched to a DisplayPort. There’s also a new SMBus interface.

On the deficit side, the new model loses the CAPA840’s Axiomtek ZIO expansion interface, and it has fewer USB ports, with only one USB host port on the coastline and dual internal USB 2.0 interfaces. The earlier wide-range power supply is now locked at 12V, and there’s no more battery support.







CAPA84R standard and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Once again, the board supports -20 to 70°C temperatures and can load up to 8GB RAM. There’s a separate SATA II connector plus VGA, LVDS, and internal serial, audio, and DIO. As usual with Axiomtek, no OS support is listed.

Specifications listed for the CAPA840 include:

Processor — Intel Bay Trail — Celeron J1800 (2x 2GHz/2.41GHz) or Celeron J1900 (4x 2GHz/2.41GHz); Intel HD Graphics

Memory/storage: Up to 8GB DDR3L-1333SDRAM via 1x SODIMM SATA-300 (SATA II) interface SATA via M.2 B-Key (see expansion)

Display: VGA port DisplayPort LVDS 18/24-bit single/dual channel interface

Networking — 2x standard Gigabit Ethernet ports and 1x optional (Intel i211-AT); Wake-on-LAN and PXE boot

Other I/O: USB 3.0 port 2x USB 2.0 interfaces RS-232/422/485 and RS-232 interfaces SMBus Audio line-out, line-in, mic-in (Realtek ALC662)) 8x DIO

Expansion: M.2 Key B (SATA, USB 2.0) in 22 x 42 or 30 x 42 M.2 Key E (PCIe x1) in 22 x 30 Optional SIM card slot

Other features — Watchdog; HW monitoring; optional heatsink and heatspreader; optional USB 2.0, COM, and SATA cables

Operating temperature — -20 to 70°C

Power — 12 VDC input (2×2 connector); AT auto power on; consumption: 1.2A with J1800, 1.26A with J1900

Dimensions — 146 x 104mm; 3.5-inch form-factor



Further information

No pricing was available for the “coming soon” CAPA84R. More information may be found on Axiomtek’s CAPA84R product page.