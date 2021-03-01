Compact Arm Linux gateway features ThingsBoard IoT software

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Neousys’ rugged “IGT-22-DEV” IoT gateway runs the open source Linux “ThingsBoard IoT” stack on a TI AM3352 with PoE PD, DIO, serial, USB, and mini-PCIe with uSIM.



After years of playing a dominant role on the pages of LinuxGizmos, the Cortex-A8-based TI Sitara AM335x has faded in recent years in favor of IoT-oriented Cortex-A7 processors such as the i.MX6 UL. Over the last week, however, the Sitara AM3352 has appeared twice: first in Aaeon’s SRG-3352C IoT gateway and now in Neousys’ IGT-22-DEV. Whereas the SRG-3352C showcases NB-IoT, the DIN-rail mountable IGT-22-DEV’s most notable feature is its pre-installed Linux IoT stack based on ThingsBoard IoT Gateway software.







IGT-22-DEV

ThingsBoard IoT Gateway architecture/conceptual diagram

We have previously seen the open source ThingsBoard stack listed as one of the northbound connectivity export services for the Linux Foundation’s EdgeX industrial IoT middleware. Designed for device management, data collection, processing, and visualization, the ThingsBoard IoT Gateway acts as an IoT platform agent configured with sensors and cloud connection. The ThingsBoard based IGT-22-DEV software provides a web-based dashboard featuring Debian 10 Buster, Docker CE, Node-RED, Python3, and GCC.The IGT-22-DEV is based on Neousys’ IGT-22 , which preceded the similarly AM3352 based IGT-33V and IGT-34C gateways, which we covered in April 2020. Unlike the Debian-based IGT-22, the IGT-22-DEV has a USB 2.0 port that “is specifically set to OTG mode to provide serial and LAN functions over USB,” says Neousys. Other differences with the DEV model include the addition of PoE PD (power delivery) support on the 10/100 Ethernet port and more isolated DIO and serial I/O.

The headless IGT-22-DEV is even smaller than Aaeon’s SRG-3352C at 104 x 77 x 44mm and weighs 0.5 Kg. The gateway’s 1GHz AM3352 is the lowest-end model in the AM335x line and lacks a 3D GPU or PRU-ICSS real-time programmable cores.

The IGT-22-DEV is equipped with 1GB DDR3L and 8GB eMMC. Aside from the USB and Fast Ethernet ports, the other interfaces appear to be accessed via terminal plugs.

The system provides RS-232, RS-485 with auto flow control, and an RS-232 console interface. Other features include 8x isolated DI, 8x isolated DO, 6x programmable LEDs, and 2x programmable buttons.

The IGT-22-DEV provides a mini-PCIe slot with external uSIM for an optional cellular or WiFi module. Options include CAT-6 or CAT4 LTE modules, 802.11ac with Bluetooth, and antenna kits.

The IGT-22-DEV has an 8-25 VDC input with optional 60W AC/DC adapter. There is a -25 to 70°C operating range plus 5 Grms vibration resistance per IEC60068-2-64 and 50 Grms shock resistance per IEC60068-2-27. EMC tolerance complies with EN 55032 and EN 55024.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” IGT-22-DEV. More information may be found in Neousys’ announcement and product page.

