Compact Arm gateways offer optional CAN and isolated DIO

Vecow’s rugged “AIC-100” and “AIC-110” IoT gateways run Linux on an i.MX6 ULL with 2x LAN, 2x COM, USB, and mini-PCIe with SIM. The larger AIC-110 adds 2x CAN and 12x isolated DIO.



Vecow is continuing its Arm adventure with two compact, DIN-rail mountable IoT gateways that run Debian on NXP’s power-sipping NXP i.MX6 ULL. The 91 x 91 x 32mm AIC-100 and 91 x 91 x 47mm AIC-110 are designed for IoT applications including energy management, traffic vision, and charging stations. The fanless, rugged AIC-100 and AIC-110 are identical except for the size distance and the AIC-110’s addition of 2x CANBus 2.0 A/B terminal interfaces and 12x isolated DIO (8x DI, 4x DO).







AIC-100 with antennas (left) and AIC-110

The systems follow Vecow’s slightly larger, i.MX6 UL powered VIG-120 IoT gateway announced in February designed for electric vehicles. The i.MX6 ULL is almost identical to the i.MX6 UL (UltraLite) SoC, and offers a single Cortex-A7 core clocked here to 696MHz.

Vecow is shipping the systems with a Debian Stretch R01 stack based on Linux Kernel 4.9.11 with EXT4 filesystem and gcc-linaro-6.3.1-2017.05 toolchain. There is also Python and NodeJS support along with the Node-RED browser-based flow editor.

The systems ship with 512MB DDR3L, 512MB NAND flash, and up to 16KB EEPROM plus a microSD slot. You can boot from microSD or NAND and backup from microSD.

The AIC-100 and AIC-110 are further equipped with 2x 10/100Mbps Ethernet, USB 2.0 host, and micro-USB console ports plus 2x RS-232/485 terminal block connectors. A mini-PCIe slot is accompanied by a nano-SIM card socket and 3x antennas and is available with optional WiFi/BT or 4G with GPS modules.







AIC-110 with AIC-100 (left) and top detail view of AIC-110

The systems provide a 9-50VDC terminal block input with power consumption typically running at [email protected] There are also reset and user buttons, a watchdog, standard wallmounting, and optional DIN-rail and power adapter kits.

The AIC-100 and AIC-110 supply 3x or 5x LEDs, respectively. Both systems are listed at 0.4 kg, but the AIC-110 probably weighs a bit more.

The AIC-100 and AIC-110 support -25 to 70°C temperatures with 95%@70°C relative humidity tolerance. They offer IEC 60068-2-27 rated shock and IEC 60068-2-64 rated vibration resistance with EMC compliances listed as CE, FCC, EN50155, and EN50121-3-2.

Earlier this month, Vecow unveiled a compact VAC-1000 edge AI box that runs Ubuntu Server on a Foxconn FXN3102 with 24x Cortex-A53 cores. The system offers a choice of Lightspeeur 2801S and Hailo-8 NPUs.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the AIC-100 and AIC-110. More information may be found in Vecow’s announcement and AIC-100 and AIC-110 product pages.