Compact, Arm-based IoT gateway targets electric vehicles

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Vecow’s compact, rugged “VIG-120” IoT gateway runs Linux on an i.MX6 UL and supplies 4x COM, 2x CAN, mini-PCIe with SIM, and 2x 10/100 LAN ports with optional M12 connectors.



Most of the Vecow systems we have seen are beefy Intel Core based computers such as the 11th Gen Tiger Lake based SPC-7000. Yet, the Taipei based manufacturer recently branched out to launch its first AMD Ryzen Embedded system with its V1000 based MIG-1000 edge AI computer and has now launched its first Arm-based system. The VIG-120 IoT gateway runs Debian Stretch R01-4.9.11 on NXP’s power-sipping i.MX6 UltraLite (UL).







VIG-120M front view (left) and rear view of VIG-120 or VIG-120M

(click images to enlarge)



The VIG-120 is aimed at a variety of industrial IoT gateway applications. However, with its CAN ports and optional M12 (VIG-120M) connectors, it is especially suitable for charger management and equipment monitoring and control in electric vehicles. The system specifically targets EVs sold to the EMEA market.

The DIN-rail mountable, 160 x 106 x 50mm gateway follows many other compact i.MX6 UL based DIN-rail computers, such as Axiomtek’s Agent200-FL-DC. Like Eurotech’s i.MX6 UL based DynaGate 10-06 automotive gateway, it provides rugged M12 connectors, in this case available as an option for the dual 10/100Mbps Ethernet ports. (The announcement mentions 2x “GigE LAN” ports, but the i.MX6 UL does not support Gigabit Ethernet.)

The VIG-120 clocks the single-core, Cortex-A7 i.MX6 UL to 696MHz. The system ships with 512MB DDR3L and 512MB NAND flash, and offers a microSD slot with support for up to 128GB.







VIG-120M detail views

(click image to enlarge)



The VIG-120M model that supplies M12 ports on the dual LAN connections appears to be otherwise identical to the VIG-120. The dual CANBus 2.0 ports, which are supplied via a terminal block connector, provide “half-duplex, Daisy chain, quick transmission rate, anti-interference, and error management features to access with EV charger stands for CAN protocol conversion,” says Vecow.

The VIG-120 is further equipped with 4x RS-232/422/485 ports with 8KV ESD protection. Two use DB9 connectors while the other two use RJ45.

Other features include a micro-USB OTG port, a debug console port, and 8x GPIO via a terminal block. For wireless expansion, you get a full-size mini-PCIe slot with an external SIM card socket integrated in the microSD slot and 4x antennas that support WiFi/4G/LTE/GPRS/UMTS. A 4G/GPS module is optional.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Power is supplied with an automotive friendly, 6-40VDC terminal block input with optional EU or US adapters. You also get a watchdog timer, 10x LEDs, and buttons for hardware and software reset. The 0.6 kg system ships with standard wallmounting and optional DIN-rail mounting.

Ruggedization features include -25 to 70°C support with 5% to 95%, noncondensing humidity and 95% @ 70°C relative humidity resistance. The system provides 5Grms vibration resistance per IEC 60068-2-64 and 50G shock protection per IEC 60068-2-27.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the VIG-120 and VIG-120M. More information may be found in Vecow’s announcement and product page.

