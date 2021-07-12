Compact Apollo Lake system is ready for hurricane season

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Win Enterprises’ rugged, IP66-protected “PL-50240” computer runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s Apollo Lake and offers 2x GbE, 2x USB, 2x COM, 2x CAN, HDMI, M.2, and 2x mini-PCIe with SIM.



Win Enterprises has announced an Apollo Lake computer designed for rugged –- and very wet — outdoor applications including IoT gateways, traffic management computers, environmental energy facility devices, shore facilities, and weather station systems. The PL-50240 is protected against water and other liquid and dust ingress per IP66, says Win Enterprises, but also notes that the enclosure supports the higher IP67 rating for limited full immersion. The system is even designed with a “smart vent” that drains water automatically.







PL-50240



The fanless PL-50240 supports a -40 to 70°C operating range when using the three listed SKUs: the dual-core Atom x5-E3930 and quad-core x5-E3940 and x7-E3950. The system offers 5 to 95% (non-condensing) relative humidity tolerance, 15G shock resistance, and vibration endurance per MIL-STD-810G 514.6C-2, Figure 514.6C-2. The announcement also mentions tolerance for high altitudes, although no specs were listed.

The PL-50240 has several features in common with Win Enterprises’ Apollo Lake based, Raspberry Pi sized MB-5000 board, but it does not appear to be based on it. Like that SBC the PL-50240 supports Win 10 IoT Enterprise or Linux. (The MB-5000 ships with Ubuntu.)

You can load between 2GB and 8GB of DDR3, with a default to 4GB, plus 8GB to 64GB eMMC. The connectors are either ruggedized or come with covers. The 9-36VDC input has an M12 D-code connector, which also appears to be used for the dual Gigabit Ethernet ports.







PL-50240 detail views

(click image to enlarge)



Covers are provided for USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and a display port that can be selectively switched between HDMI (up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz) and HD-ready VGA. There is also a cover on the combo port, which supplies 2x RS232 and 2x CAN bus interfaces.

An optional CAN module is available on one of the two full-size mini-PCIe slots. The other comes with an external SIM card slot with cover and supports an optional 4G LTE module. An M.2 E-key 2230 socket can load an optional WiFi module, and 4x antenna mounts are available.

The PL-50240 is further equipped with a watchdog, TPM 1.2 or 2.0 and an LED. The 2.1 kg computer measures 217 x 188 x 87mm with the supplied wall-mount bracket.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the PL-50240. More information may be found in Win Enterprises’ announcement and product page.

