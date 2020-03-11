Compact Apollo Lake net appliance supports WiFi and LTE too

Aaeon’s compact, rugged “FWS-2275” is an Apollo Lake based networking appliance and edge computer with 3x GbE, USB, serial, DIO, WiFi/BT, and mini-PCIe.



Aaeon announced a fanless, industrial net appliance and embedded PC with a compact, 115 x 115 x 44mm footprint and ruggedization features. The FWS-2275 is a slightly smaller and more rugged variation on the similarly Apollo Lake based FWS-2276, which has 4x GbE ports compared to 3x GbE here.







FWS-2275, front and back

(click images to enlarge)





FWS-2276

The FWS-2275 supports 0 to 50°C temperatures compared to 0 to 40°C on the FWS-2276 and earlier, almost identical FWS-2272 . Like these earlier models, it provides vibration and shock resistance of 0.5Grms at 5 to 500Hz and 10G peak acceleration (11m/sec), respectively.

This is the only model of the three with wide-range power (9-24V), which is available with a lockable connector. It also offers 10%~80% non-condensing relative humidity resistance.

The FWS-2275 is equipped with a dual-core, 2.3GHz Celeron N3350, a low power (6W TDP) SoC that Aaeon touts for its fast Intel AES-NI encryption. A TPM 2.0 security chip is optional. No OS is listed, but Linux is almost certainly supported.

The system ships with 2GB LPDDR4 and 16GB to 32GB eMMC. It lacks the FWS-2276’s SATA storage, as well as the LAN bypass support.







FWS-2275, front and back detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The FWS-2275 is equipped with 3x Intel i211 controlled Gigabit Ethernet ports, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 (USB 3.0), and single micro-USB console, RS-232/422/485, and GPIO/DIO ports. There’s also an optional HDMI port.

A wireless module provides 802.11 b/g/n 2×2 with Bluetooth 4.1, and there’s a mini-PCIe slot with an option or a SIM card/microSD slot combo accessory. Other features include WiFi and LTE antennas, a watchdog, an RTC, LEDs, a VESA mount, and power and reset buttons.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the FWS-2275. More information may be found in Aaeon’s announcement and product page.

