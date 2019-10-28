Compact Apollo Lake gateway has four powered GbE ports

Axiomtek’s rugged, Linux-ready, “ICO320-83C” DIN-rail gateway is equipped with a Celeron N3350, 4x GbE ports with optional PoE, plus SATA, 2x USB 3.0, 2x mini-PCIe, and 2x serial with optional CAN and DIO.



Power-over-Ethernet equipped embedded computers have grown increasingly common over the last few years, and recently we’ve seen more systems with multiple PoE-enabled Ethernet ports. Axiomtek’s rugged new Celeron N3350-based ICO320-83C offers an option to equip all four of its Gigabit Ethernet ports with 802.3at compliant PoE to power external cameras and other devices.







ICO320-83C PoE model (left) and standard model

(click images to enlarge)



Axiomtek has previously combined Intel Atom class processors with PoE on the Intel Braswell-based, DIN-rail ICO310 , which offers 802.3at compliant PoE, including powered device (PD) support on one of its two GbE ports. More recently, there was the larger, Apollo Lake-based eBOX565-312-FL embedded PC, which has a single 802.3af port.

The fanless ICO320-83C is designed for industrial IoT gateway applications including facility monitoring systems, IP video surveillance, Access Point, and intercoms. Like the eBOX565-312-FL and Axiomtek’s stripped-down, dual GbE ICO120-83D, the system runs on Intel’s dual-core, 1.1GHz Celeron N3350 SoC with 6W TDP. The announcement mentions an option for the quad-core Pentium N4200, but this is not listed on the product page or datasheet.

The announcement gives equal billing to Linux and Windows 10 IoT, but the product page says Linux is available “by request.” Axiomtek’s new IoT-enhanced AMS.AXView 2.0 version of its AXView remote management software is also available.

The system supports up to 8GB DDR3L via a single slot and provides a 2.5-inch SATA bay. You can load an mSATA module on a half-sized mini-PCIe slot that also supports wireless. A second full-sized mini-PCIe slot is dedicated to wireless service and is accompanied by a SIM slot. Four antenna holes are located on top of the system.







ICO320-83C PoE model topside view (left) and various detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The ICO320-83C is further equipped with 2x USB 3.0 ports, a VGA port, and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports. Options include 8-bit DIO and CAN 2.0 A/B ports, both deployed via DB9. The CAN port replaces one of the serial ports, but the DIO option does not.

On the PoE model, the 4x GbE ports can optionally drive external cameras and other devices with up to 30W if using only a single port for PoE. You get 15.4W per port with dual active PoE or 7.5W per port with all four ports blazing. The PoE model is wider, at 156 x 110 x 79mm compared to the 156 x 110 x 48mm standard model and weighs more at 1.2 kg vs. 1.0 kg.

A 12-24V terminal block input and voltage protections are available on both standard and PoE models. There’s also a watchdog timer, an RTC with battery, dual LEDs, and wall- and DIN-rail mounting.

The IP40-rated heavy-duty aluminum extrusion and steel enclosed system supports -20 to 70°C or -40 to 70°C temperatures with 5% to 95%, non-condensing humidity resistance. Vibration resistance up to 2G is available per EN60950.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ICO320-83C. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement on Automation.com and the ICO320-83C product page.

