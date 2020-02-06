Compact Apollo Lake computer starts at $625

Advantech’s rugged, fanless “UNO-247” computer runs Linux or Win 10 on a quad-core Celeron J3455 with 6x serial, 2x GbE, and 4x USB ports plus HDMI, SATA, mSATA, M.2, and mini-PCIe.



The entry-level UNO-247 IoT edge computer based on Intel’s Apollo Lake starts at $625 with 2GB RAM. The system is a tidy 200 x 140 x 50mm, but it’s not as small as Advantech’s Apollo Lake based, 170 x 117 x 52.6mm EPC-U2117 from last July or its older, Bay Trail based, 150 x 105 x 35mm UNO-2372G.







UNO-247, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The UNO-247 supports Advantech Linux or Windows 10 LTSC with optional Advantech WISE-PaaS/DeviceOn remote monitoring and management software. The default Apollo Lake processor is the quad-core, 1.5GHz/2.3GHz Celeron J3455.

The system supports up to 8GB single-slot DDR3L with easy-access RAM swap. For storage, there’s a 2.5-inch SATA bay and a full-size mSATA slot. You also get a full-size, PCIe/USB ready mini-PCIe slot, an M.2 E-key 2230 slot, a micro-SIM slot, and an antenna hole. Options are said to be available for 3G, GPRS, WiFi, and GPS, although the shopping configuration form shows only a $44 module with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.1.

The system is notable for its six DB9 serial ports: 4x RS232 and 2x RS485. You also get 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0 and single HDMI 1.4b (3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz) and VGA (1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz) ports. An audio-out jack and 2x LEDs are also available.







UNO-247 port detail

(click image to enlarge)



The UNO-247 provides a lockable, threaded 12V DC input jack, which Advantech touts for its “steady” power. Typical consumption is 17W with a maximum of 31W. There’s a rubber stopper design for a stand mount and an optional DIN-rail kit.

The IP40-protected system is available in either 0 to 50°C or -20 to 60°C models, both with 0.7m/s air flow. Shock protection is compliant with IEC 60068-2-27 (50G, half sine, 11ms). Vibration resistance supports IEC 60068-2-64 at 3Grms, random, 5~500Hz, 1hr/axis (with mSATA) or 0.5Grms, random, 5~500Hz, 1hr/axis (HDD). Relative humidity tolerance is listed as 10 ~ 95% RH @ 40°C, non-condensing.



Further information

The UNO-247 is available starting at $625 with 2GB RAM and no storage or options. More information may be found in Advantech’s announcement on Automation World, as well as its UNO-247 product and shopping and configuration pages.

