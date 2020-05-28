Compact 8K video encoder runs Linux on Kaby Lake

Advantech has launched a “VEGA-8300E 8K Broadcast Video Encoder” and streaming appliance for 8Kp60, 10-bit 4:2:2 HEVC real-time encoding. The system runs Ubuntu on a 7th Gen Kaby Lake CPU and offers 2x hot-swappable SATA bays.



We realize that most of you are not in the market for an 8K video encoder, but we occasionally like to check in on the high-end video world where Linux is steadily making inroads. Normally Advantech’s VEGA-8300E 8K Broadcast Video Encoder would have been showcased at the NAB Show, which has been cancelled due to the pandemic. (Some NAB content is available on the online NAB Show Express.) We heard about the VEGA-8300E from an Advantech announcement on Businesswire that revealed the product has won a 2020 Best of Show Special Edition Award presented by TV Technology.







VEGA-8300E 8K Broadcast Video Encoder, front and back

Even at 370 x 350 x 70mm with 270W power consumption, the VEGA-8300E encoding and streaming appliance is touted for its “compact ultra low power” design compared to most video encoders in this class. The system provides 8Kp60, 10-bit 4:2:2 HEVC encoding with I, P & B-frame support via 4x SDI-12G video inputs. There are also RTP/HLS/TSoIP streaming outputs that are compatible with Amazon Cloudfront streaming services.

“8K or UHD-2 is gaining momentum due to new launches of high resolution cameras and displays, new OTT viewing habits, and improvements in distribution bandwidth facilitated in part by 5G,” stated Brian Carr, Product Strategist and Strategic Marketing Director for Video Solutions at Advantech. “But there remains a significant technical challenge to encode a live 8K source in real time without acceleration…the VEGA-8300E offers a robust, compact, ready-to-use solution for live 8K contribution encoding requirements including 4:2:2 chroma subsampling at up to 60fps, and can be paired with an upcoming range of 8K professional decoder solutions to create point to point links or small multipoint distribution networks.”







VEGA-8300E angle view

The VEGA-8300E runs Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, based on Linux 4.4.0, on a quad-core, 3.6GHz/4.2GHz Core i7-7700 from Intel’s 7th Gen Kaby Lake family. The i7-7700 has a 65W TDP and integrated Intel HD Graphics 630 and is accompanied here by an Intel C236 chipset.

The system ships with 16GB of 1866/2133MHz DDR4. For local storage in non-streaming applications there are dual hot-swappable, 2.5-inch SATA III bays for up to 2TB storage overall plus a 256GB internal MLC SSD.

The VEGA-8300E is equipped with 2x GbE and single USB 3.2, VGA, and PS/2 ports. Video is imported via 4x 12G-SDI ports that use BNC connectors. The ports also import 22.2 48KHz audio channels in PCM format.

Other features include a watchdog, 6x buttons, a 16×2 LCD display, a fan, optional rackmounting, and a 100-240V AC input. A web-based GUI is also available.



Further information

The VEGA-8300E 8K Broadcast Video Encoder is available for evaluation and trials at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Advantech’s VEGA-8300E product page.