Commell launches its first ARM-based Pico-ITX

Commell’s Pico-ITX “LP-150” SBC runs Android or Linux on a quad -A7 Rockchip RK3128 SoC, and provides 8GB eMMC, GbE, WiFi, LVDS, HDMI, and dual USB ports.



Commell announced the LP-150, a Rockchip RK3128 based Pico-ITX SBC that appears to be its first ARM-based embedded board of any kind. The 100 x 72mm LP-150 is the only ARM-based SBC out of the many dozens of mostly Intel-based boards listed on Commell’s SBC page.

Shipping with Android 4.4.4, but also supporting Linux, the LP-150 is intended primarily for imaging, machine vision and digital signage applications. Other Commell Pico-ITX SBCs include its Intel Braswell based LP-176.







Commell LP-150

(click image to enlarge)



Rockchip’s quad-core, Cortex-A7 RK3128 hasn’t seen as much uptake in the embedded world as the quad -A17 RK3288, which is found on hacker boards such as the Firefly-RK3288 Reload or the high-end, hexa-core RK3399, which has appeared on numerous recent products such as OpenEmbed’s em3399 module or Aaeon’s RICO-3399 PICO-ITX SBC. The only RK3128-based SBC we can recall is the open spec Firefly-FirePrime S

The LP-150 SBC has a fairly modest feature set, with only 512MB DDR3. Yet, it offers a few features you don’t typically find on x86 Pico-ITX SBCs like eMMC storage (8GB) and built-in WiFi. Media features include an HDMI 1.4 port limited to HD resolution and an LVDS interface with capacitive touchscreen support. You also get CVBS inputs and outputs and audio I/O headers.

The LP-150 is further equipped with a GbE port and USB 2.0 host and OTG ports. There is also an RTC with battery, and a smattering of RS-232, UART, and GPIO interfaces.

Specifications listed for the Commell LP-150 include:

Processor — Rockchip RK3128 (4x Cortex-A7 @ 1.3GHz); Mali-400 MP2 GPU with OpenGL ES1.1 and 2.0, OpenVG1.1

Memory — 512MB DDR3

Storage — 8GB eMMC; microSD slot

Display: HDMI 1.4 port for up to 1080p Single-channel 18/24-bit LVDS for up to 1280 x 720 displays or up to 1024 x 600 cap. touchscreens LCD/LVDS panel and inverter connectors CVBS in/out

Wireless — WiFi with SMA antenna

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet port (RTL8211E)

Other I/O: USB 2.0 host port with support for 4-port hub USB 2.0 OTG port 2x RS232 interfaces 3x UART Audio line-out, mic-in headers (Rockchip codec) GPIO header

Other features — Power, recovery, reset buttons; RTC with lithium battery; LED

Operating temperature — 0 to 70°C

Power — DC input 5V

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm (Pico-ITX)

Operating system — Android 4.4.4; Linux also supported



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the LP-150. More information may be found on Commell’s LP-150 product page.

