Comet Lake-S systems provide PoE+ and optional PCIe or PCI

Vecow’s rugged “ECX-2200/2100 Series” embedded computers run Linux or Win 10 on 10th Gen Comet-Lake-S CPUs with up to 64GB DDR4, 2x SATA, 2x or 6x GbE with optional PoE+, 3x M.2, and PCI or PCIe x16 slots.



Vecow announced six embedded computers that follow its similarly 10th Gen Comet-Lake-S based ECX-2000 Series. The ECX-2200/2100 Series is larger, at 260 x 240 x 79mm, enabling a full-size PCIe x16 or PCI slot, depending on the model. The new series also adds a second DisplayPort, more DIO, and on some models, X-coded M12 connectors for the PoE+ ports.







Three of the six ECX-2200/2100 Series models

(click image to enlarge)



The ECX-2200/2100 Series supports Linux or Windows 10 on Intel’s Comet Lake-S Xeon and Core processors from 35W to 95W TDP. Comet Lake-S is a 14nm follow-on to 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh. By comparison, the 10th Gen Ice Lake and 11th Gen Tiger Lake are more advanced 10nm fabricated processors, but so far aimed only at lower-power mobile/embedded applications. Comet Lake-S integrates Intel UHD Graphics 630 and is paired with the highest end, Intel vPro compatible Intel W480E chipset.

The six ECX-2200/2100 Series models, listed with major differentiating features, include:

ECX-2210MX — 6x GbE (4x with PoE+ M12); 32x isolated DIO; PCIe x16;

ECX-2201MX — 6x GbE (4x with PoE+ M12); 32x isolated DIO; PCI

ECX-2210 — 6x GbE (4x with PoE+); 32x isolated DIO; PCIe x16

ECX-2201 — 6x GbE (4x with PoE+); 32x isolated DIO; PCI

ECX-2100 — 2x GbE; 16x isolated GPIO; PCIe x16

ECX-2101 — 2x GbE; 16x isolated GPIO; PCI

All the models provide 2x standard GbE ports, and the four ECX-2200 models add 4x GbE ports with 802.3at compliant PoE+ with or without M12 connectors. The ECX-2200 SKUs also provided 32x isolated DIO, twice as much as the optional DIO found on the ECX-2000. The two ECX2100 models instead provide 16x isolated GPIO.







ECX-2210MX (left) and ECX-2101 front views







ECX-2210MX (left) and ECX-2101 rear views



All six models support up to 64GB of up to 2933MHz ECC or non-ECC DDR4 RAM via dual sockets. For storage there is a microSD slot and 2x standard front-access SATA III trays with support for 2.5-inch HDDs and SSDs with RAID 0,1 support.Further storage is available via dual mini-PCIe-based mSATA sockets and a storage-ready M.2 M-key 2280 socket. It would appear there are also 2x general-purpose mini-PCIe interfaces, listed with PCIe, USB, SIM card, and optional mSATA, but it’s possible these are the same as the mSATA slots.

The ECX-2200/2100 Series is further equipped with M.2 B-key 3042/3052 and M.2 E-key 2230 sockets that support WiFi/BT, 4G, and 5G kits with antennas. There are also 3x external SIM card slots. Like most Vecow computers, you get optional SUMIT A and B slots for stackable I/O expansion.







ECX-2200/2100 Series with external SIM card slots (left) and earlier ECX-2025 from ECX-2000 Series

(click images to enlarge)



Standard features include 6x 10Gbps USB 3.2 ports and an internal USB 2.0 interface. You also get 4x RS-232/422/485 COM ports. Media features include DVI-I and DVI-D ports with up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz and 2x DisplayPorts for up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz.

The ECX-2200/2100 Series provides dual audio jacks linked to a Realtek ALC892 codec. Other features include optional TPM, a watchdog, HW monitoring, and 4x LEDs.

Ruggedization and power features are the same as with the ECX-2000. For 30W TDPs, the operating range is -40 to 75°C while higher TDP configurations require -40 to 55°C temperatures. The 80W and above configurations require a fan sink, which is optional on each of the 6x SKUs.

Other ruggedization features include IEC 60068-2-27 compliant, 50G shock and IEC 60068-2-64-compliant, 5Grms vibration resistance. EMC and humidity protections are also available.

The ECX-2200/2100 Series provides a 9-50VDC terminal block input along with a remote power terminal block and optional adapters. You also get 80V surge protection and 16-mode software ignition power control. Wall mounting is standard and DIN-rail, VESA, and rackmounts are optional.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ECX-2200/2100. More information may be found in Vecow’s announcement and launch page to individual product pages.

