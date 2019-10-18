COM offers 9th or 8th Gen Coffee Lake with 10Gbps USB 3.2 and up to 96GB RAM

Avalue’s Linux-friendly “ESM-CFH” is a COM Express Basic Type 6 module with 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs, up to 96GB DDR4, and support for 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 4x SATA, 8x PCIe, and triple displays.



Avalue has announced a COM Express Basic Type 6 that represents the current pinnacle of Intel-based compute modules suitable for embedded applications. The ESM-CFH features the 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh and 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors, which it says offers better CPU performance in the same thermal envelope as its 7th Gen Kaby Lake based ESM-KBLH Basic Type 6. We missed that one, but we reported on Avalue’s 6th Gen Skylake based ESM-SKLH Basic Type 6 module.







ESM-CFH, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The ESM-CFH also offers more RAM capacity than these earlier models with support for up to 96GB DDR4-2400/2133 via a third memory slot on the back of the module. Kontron’s COMe-bCL6 beats it with up to 128GB DDR4 while Congatec’s Conga-TS370 supports up to 64GB and Aaeon’s COM-CFHB6 can load 48GB. These are all Linux-ready Basic Type 6 modules with 125 x 95mm footprints.

Most likely you’d be using the highest RAM counts with the Xeon options. The module supports 9x 9th gen Xeon, Core, and Celeron models and 3x 8th Gen Core models ranging from 25W to 45W TDP. Linux and Windows 10 are your OS choices.

The standard SKUs start with the top-of-the-line, 6-core, 12-thread Xeon 2276ME, clocked at 2.8GHz/4.5GHz. It’s accompanied by an Intel CM246 chipset that supports ECC RAM.

The others are Core models with Intel QM370 chipsets. The 6-core, 12-thread, 2.7GHz/4.4GHz Core i7–9850HE and the 4-core, 4-thread, 1.6GHz/2.9GHz Core i3-9100HL are both 9th Gen models while the 4-core, 8-thread, 2.4GHz/4.2GHz Core i5-8400H is 8th Gen.

The ESM-CFH supports triple displays and the HDMI 1.4, DP 1.2, and optional eDP 1.4 interfaces support 4K resolution when used alone. There are also dual-channel 18/24-bit LVDS and VGA both at HD resolution, as well as an Intel HD audio codec.

A GbE controller is available, as well as 4x SATA III with RAID 0,1,5,10. You also get PCIe x16 (PEG), 8x PCIe x1, 2x UART, 8x USB 2.0, and 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 with 10Gbps throughput. Other I/O includes LPC, I2C, SPI, SMBus, fan, and either 8-bit GPIO or SDIO.

The module supports 9-19VDC AT/ATX power with ACPI power management and offers a watchdog and hardware monitoring. There’s a 0 to 60°C temperature range with humidity resistance. Options include a heatspreader, cooler, and a micro-ATX form-factor EEV-EX14-A3R carrier board.







ESM-CFH (left) and EEV-EX14-A3R carrier board

(click images to enlarge)



The EEV-EX14-A3R includes a mini-PCIe slot with SIM card slot, as well as PCIe x16, PCIe x4, and PCIe x1 slots. You also get 4x SATA, 2x COM, 4x USB 3.0, PS/2, VGA, HDMI, a DisplayPort, as and an LVDS connector as well as additional internal I/O. There’s also an SD slot, an IrDA interface, and an optional Express Card connector.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ESM-CFH. More information may be found in Avalue’s announcement and product page.