COM Express modules showcase Ryzen R1000 and Epyc 3000

Seco’s “COMe-C89-CT6” COM Express Type 6 and “COMe-C42-BT7” Type 7 modules run Ubuntu or Win 10 on AMD’s Ryzen R1000 and Epyc 3000 SoCs, respectively. New ATX dev kits are also available.



As part of Seco’s Embedded World announcement, which was headlined by a SBC-C90 SBC and Linux-based Edgehog distro. the Italian embedded firm announced two compute modules that run Ubuntu or Win 10. Like the SBC-C90, the new COMe-C89-CT6 COM Express Compact Type 6 module supports AMD’s Ryzen Embedded R1000. However, it lacks the SBC’s support for the beefier, up to quad-core Ryzen Embedded V1000. This is the first compute module we’ve seen that is dedicated solely to the dual-core R1000, although both the MEN Micro Basic Type 6 CB71C and Kontron Compact Type 6 COMe-cVR6 have added R1000 to their original V1000 support.







COMe-C89-CT6, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Seco’s new COMe-C42-BT7 COM Express Type 7 module, meanwhile, taps AMD’s embedded server-oriented Epyc Embedded 3000 . The only other Epyc-based module we’ve seen is Congatec’s Type 7 Conga-B7E3



COMe-C89-CT6

Despite the many similarities between the Ryzen Embedded R1000 and V1000 SoCs, the COMe-C89-CT6 has a different layout than Seco’s similarly Compact (95 x 95mm), V1000-based COMe-B75-CT6. Like the COMe-B75-CT6, the new module comes in 0 to 60°C and -40 to 85°C versions. It’s designed for digital signage, gaming, and biomedical applications.

The COMe-C89-CT6 supports both original R1000 parts: the 2.6GHz (3.5GHz boost) R1606G and 2.4GHz/3.3GHz R1505G. The R1606G has a 1.2GHz Vega GPU compared to 1GHz for the R1505G. There was no mention about potential support for the newly announced, similarly dual-core R1102G and the R1305G, which have 6W TDP and 8-10W TDPs, respectively.

Although the R1000 lacks the support for 4x independent [email protected] displays available with all the V1000 models, it does offer triple 4K displays. These are connected on the Seco module by 3x 4K-ready DDI interfaces that support DP 1.3, DVI, and HDMI 1.4/2.0. There’s also an 18-/24-bit, dual-channel LVDS that can be optionally replaced with eDP.







COMe-C89-CT6 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



The module supports up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-2400. Like the COMe-B75-CT6, the COMe-C89-CT6 provides dual SATA III interfaces, a GbE controller (Intel I21x), and 12 USB ports (4x of them USB 3.0). The module is similarly equipped with HD audio, 2x UARTs, 8-bit GPIO, and single helpings of SPI, I2C, SMBus, fan, and LPC.

PCIe support differs, however. Although you still get 5x PCIe interfaces, only 2x are Gen 3 instead of all five. The PEG Gen 3 graphics are listed as x4 instead of x8. The module runs on 12V (5V optional) power. A watchdog is shown on the block diagram, but not the datasheet.

While the V1000-based COMe-C89-CT6 has an optional Mini-ITX form-factor CCOMe-965 carrier, it now joins the new COMe-C89-CT6 in supporting a larger, 305 x 244mm COM EXP T6 DEV KIT carrier board. The ATX board has 3x DP++ ports plus VGA, LVDS, and eDP connectors. There’s a GbE port, as well as 4x USB 3.1 and 4 x USB 2.0 ports.







COM EXP T6 DEV KIT and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The COM EXP T6 DEV KIT is further equipped with a microSD slot, 4x SATA, 2x PCIe x4, and a PCIe x16 slot. There’s an S/PDIF-driven audio I/O jack, as well as serial, GPIO, and other interfaces shown on the block diagram above.



COMe-C42-BT7

The COMe-C42-BT7 is designed for 5G base stations, autonomous driving systems, and “rugged edge servers to be placed in the production lines’ proximity.” The module supports a variety of quad- and octa-core Epyc Embedded 3000 parts with single- or double-threading. The high-end model is the octa-core, 16-thread 2.5GHz (3.1 Boost) 3255 with 32MB shared L3 cache and a 55W TDP. Congatec’s Conga-B7E3, by comparison, also supports 12- and 16-core Epyc models.







COMe-C42-BT7 and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The headless, 125 x 95mm COM Express Type 7 module supports up to 128GB DDR4-2666 ECC or non-ECC RAM via 4x sockets compared to 96GB and 3x sockets on the Conga-B7E3. The module similarly provides 4x 10GbE controllers with KR interface support, as well as a GbE controller with NC-SI support.

Like the Congatec model, the COMe-C42-BT7 has 4x USB 3.1, 2x SATA III, 2x UART, and LPC, SMBus, SPI interfaces. However, it lacks the 4x USB 2.0 links and is limited to 24x PCI Express Gen 3.0 interfaces compared to 32x on the Conga-B7E3.

The 12V (5V optional) module offers the same commercial and industrial ranges supplied by Seco’s R1000-based COMe-C89-CT6 module. There’s an optional TPM 2.0 chip in addition to the security features baked into the Epyc SoC.

The COMe-C42-BT7 is available with another ATX carrier board called the COM EXP T7 DEV KIT. Like the COM EXP T6 DEV KIT, it ships with publicly available schematics.







COM EXP T7 DEV KIT and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The COM EXP T7 DEV KIT is equipped with 4x 10GbE, 1x GbE, and 4x USB 3.1 ports. There’s also a microSD slot, 2x SATA, 2x PCIe x4, 1x PCIe x8, and a PCIe x16 slot. Other features including serial, I2C, and SMBus interfaces can be seen in the block diagram above.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the COMe-C42-BT7 and COMe-C42-BT7 modules. More information may be found in Seco’s Embedded World announcement, as well as product pages for the COMe-C42-BT7 and its COM EXP T6 DEV KIT carrier. There are also product pages for the Epyc-based COMe-C42-BT7 and its COM EXP T7 DEV KIT.