AI-targeted SBC combines Xeon-D with choice of three Nvidia Pascal cards

Connect Tech’s “V7G System” provides a COM Express Type 7 with a 5th Gen Xeon-D CPU plus a choice of Nvidia Tesla P6 or Quadro P3000/P5000 graphics. You also get 4x GbE, 2x 10GbE, 4x HDMI, 8x USB, 2x mini-PCIe, 4x M.2, and 2x SATA III.



We’ve seen plenty of COM Express Type 7 modules built around Intel’s server-class, headless Xeon-D processors, such as Eurotech’s CPU-162-23. However, Connect Tech’s V7G System, which is also referred to as the “COM Express Type 7 + GPU Embedded System,” is the first Xeon-D based SBC-like product we can recall. The V7G houses a 5th Gen “Broadwell” Xeon-D based COM Express Type 7 module, and gives you a choice of three Nvidia Pascal-driven graphics boards. No OS support was listed, but we imagine Linux or Windows will work fine.







COM Express Type 7 + GPU Embedded System (V7G), front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The 216 x 164mm system can drive 4x independent display outputs for signage or other “high-end encode/decode video applications.” Alternatively, it could be used for “headless GPGPU CUDA processing for Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence applications,” says Connect Tech.

The V7G complements, but does not replace, its earlier, Xeon-E3 and Type 6-based COM Express + GPU Embedded System, which similarly offers choice of Nvidia Quadro P3000 and P5000 boards. Instead of the V7G’s new Nvidia Tesla P6 option, the earlier model offers Nvidia Tesla M6 and GeForce GTX 1080 or 1050Ti graphics options. The V7G adds 10GbE and HDMI support, as well as new mini-PCIe and M.2 expansion slots.







V7G with fan

(click image to enlarge)







V7G without fan (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)





Tesla P6

It does not appear that the MXM 3.1 equipped V7G COM Express Type 7 module is available independently, as we did not see any separate image or spec list for the module. Connect Tech gives you a choice a 12-core, 1.5GHz Xeon-D1559 or a 16-core, 1.3GHz Xeon-D1577, both with 45W TDP. The module also provides up to 48GB DDR4 (2400MT/s) ECC RAM.Both the 100W Quadro P5000 and more recent, 90W Tesla P6 (PDF) offer 2048 CUDA cores. The Quadro P3000 , which launched last year, is limited to 1280 CUDA cores, but has lower 75W power consumption.

The Tesla P6 is a GPU accelerator optimized for blade servers, and designed primarily for deep learning, visualization, and virtualization. As a result, the Tesla P6 equipped version of the V7G board lacks the Quadro models’ four HDMI ports.

Storage features include dual SATA interfaces, and dual M.2 M-Key slots that support NVMe. The board provides 4x GbE and 2x 10GbE ports. The design is said to support a future upgrade path to 4x 10GbE ports.

There are also eight USB ports split between 3.0 and 2.0., a micro-USB console port, and 8-bit GPIO. For expansion, you get dual mini-PCIe slots and two more M.2 slots with PCIe expansion. A heat spreader is standard, and a fan is optional.

Specifications listed for the V7G include:

Processor (via COM Express Type 7) — Intel Xeon-D1559 or Xeon-D1577 (12x or 16x Broadwell Xeon cores @ 1.3 or 1.5GHz with 2.1GHz burst); 18MB or 24MB cache; 45W TDP

Graphics — Nvidia Pascal: Quadro P5000 — 2048 CUDA cores; 100W Quadro P3000 — 1280 CUDA cores; 75W Tesla P6 — 2048 CUDA cores; 90W; supports ECC

Display — 4x HDMI ports (not available on Tesla P6 model)

Storage: 2x SATA III 2x M.2 M-Key 2280 for NVMe

Networking — 4x GbE ports; 2x 10GbE (10GBASE-SR/LR from 2x Inphi CS4223E (Quad SFP+)

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.0 ports 4x USB 2.0 ports Micro-USB based serial console port I2S, SMBus, 4x fan 4x in, 4x out 3.3V/5V selectable GPIO (via 20-pin T1M header)

Expansion — 2x mini-PCIe (USB + PCIe); 2x M.2 2280 (PCIe x4 Gen 3)

Other features — RTC with battery; LEDs; optional fan

Power — 12V input; reset/power button; 5V and 12V outputs, power control signals, GND, BatLow (some of these via 20-pin T1M header)

Dimensions — 216 x 164mm



Further information

The V7G (COM Express Type 7 + GPU Embedded System) is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Connect Tech’s V7G product page.

