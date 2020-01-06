COM Express Compact module powers up with Whiskey Lake

Aaeon’s “COM-WHUC6” Compact Type 6 module features Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake UE with up to 8GB DDR4, up to 64GB eMMC, 3x SATA III, up to 5x PCIe, and 12x USB, including 4x USB 3.2 Gen2.



Aaeon announced a 95 x 95mm COM Express Compact Type 6 module based on an Intel 8th Gen chips. Whereas Aaeon’s recent COM-CFHB6 Basic Type 6 integrates 8th Gen Coffee Lake chips, this time it’s the more power efficient 8th Gen Whiskey Lake Core and Celeron ULT processors that get the nod. As with the COM-CFHB6, no OS support was listed, but Linux should run with no problem.







COM-WHUC6, front and back

Two major SKUs are listed: a quad-core, 8-thread 1.7GHz/4.4GHz Core i7-8665UE and a dual-core, 4-thread 2.2GHz/3.9GHz Core i3-8145UE, both with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and 15W TDPs. The UE Whiskey Lake variants offer 10 to 15-year lifecycle support.

The announcement mentions optional -40°C to 85°C support, but the product page and datasheet list only 0- to 60°C range and humidity resistance (0% ~ 90% relative, non-condensing).

There’s a rather paltry maximum of 8GB DDR4 compared to 64GB for the TQ Systems TQMx80UC and Adlink cExpress-WL Whiskey Lake based Compact Type 6 modules and 48GB for the Kontron COMe-cWL6 (E2S). You can, however, add up to 64GB eMMC storage.

The COM-WHUC6 provides an Intel I219 GbE controller with Wake-on-LAN and supports dual SATA 3.0, with an option for adding a third interface. For media, you get 3x DDI interfaces: DisplayPort, VGA or optional DP by SW select, and 18/24-bit LVDS, which can be swapped out for eDP via a BOM change. HD audio is also available.







COM-WHUC6 block diagram

The module provides 4x of USB 3.2 Gen2 interfaces with up to 10Gbps throughput plus 8x USB 2.0. Other I/O includes 2x 2-wire UART, I2C, LPC, SMBus, and 8-bit GPIO. For expansion, you get 8x PCIe x1 lanes, which support up to 5x PCIe devices.

The COM-WHUC6 has a watchdog, optional TPM 2.0, and 12V power. Consumption averages 18W with a Core i7-8655UE. Options include a carrier board, heat spreader, and CPU cooler.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” COM-WHUC6. More information may be found in Aaeon’s announcement and product page.