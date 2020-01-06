COM and carrier run custom Linux stack on ST’s Cortex A7/M4 hybrid

MYIR’s 45 x 43mm “MYC-YA157C” module runs Ubuntu 18.04 or a Yocto 2.6 based “MEasy” IoT stack on ST’s STM32MP1. A MYD-YA157C carrier adds WiFi/BT, GbE, HDMI, DSI, RGB, CAN, and multiple USB and serial ports.



MYIR has launched a $29 MYC-YA157C CPU Module powered by ST’s STM32MP1 SoC that can be paired with a $65 MYD-YA157C carrier board. The MYC-YA157C is MYIR’s first module based on STMicroelectronics’ 650MHz dual-core, Cortex-A7 STM32MP1 SoC, which includes a tightly integrated, 209MHz Cortex-M4 MCU with FPU, MPU, and DSP instructions.







MYC-YA157C (left) and MYD-YA157C

The MYC-YA157C and MYD-YA157C are designed for industrial control, consumer electronics, smart home, medical, and other energy-efficient applications. Software support include ST’s STM32CubeProgrammer and STM32CubeMX tools, which support both the Cortex-M4 and Cortex-A7 cores. There’s also Ubuntu 18.04 and MYIR’s Yocto 2.6 based, Qt-enabled MEasy-HMI and MEasy-IOT stacks, all built around Linux 4.19.9. As usual with MYIR, kernel and source code are available to users.







MEasy-HMI (left) and MEasy-IOT architecture diagrams

MYIR bundles MEasy-HMI on its MYD-Y6ULX-HMI dev kit, which extends its MYC-Y6ULX module based on NXP’s Cortex-A7-derived i.MX6 UL/ULL. This is the first time we’ve seen MEasy IOT, which omits the CAN driver of the MEasy-HMI stack, but similarly offers serial and Ethernet drivers and adds support for WiFi, Bluetooth, 4G, and GPS.

As a default, the 45 x 43mm MYC-YA157C module ships with the STM32MP157AAC3, one of the higher-end, STM32MP157A models with a 533MHz 3D GPU and MIPI-DSI support. As the module’s name suggests, however, it also supports the top-of-the-line STM32MP157C, which adds hardware encryption and secure boot.

The MYC-YA157C is equipped with a STPMIC1 for power management plus 512MB DDR3, 4GB eMMC, and a GbE PHY chip. Both 0 to 70°C and -45 to -85°C models are available. MYIR is also willing to customize the MYC-YA157C with different STM32MP1 models, RAM, and flash configurations.







MYC-YA157C block diagram (left) and MYD-YA157C rear detail view

The module’s 164 castellated, stamp-hole pins enable a wide variety of industrial interfaces that are expressed on the MYD-YA157C carrier. The MYD-YA157D carrier is equipped with GbE, HDMI, USB 2.0 host, and 2x USB Type-C ports, one of which can be used as an alternative power input to the 12V DC jack. The other Type-C is a DRP (Dual-Role Port)

MIPI-DSI and RGB display connectors are similarly aligned along the coastline, both of which drive up to 1366 x 768 @ 60Hz. There are also JTAG, serial debug, and 20-pin expansion headers along the side of the board. A terminal plug interface provides isolated CAN, isolated RS485, and RS232 interfaces.







MYD-YA157C front detail view

An antenna connector supports a wireless module with 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2. There are also reset, wake, and user buttons, an LED, and a microSD slot. The $65 kit includes the MYC-YA157C module, a pair of USB cables, an external antenna, and a quick start guide. Options include a $19 USB camera and an $89 7-inch, capacitive touchscreen.



Further information

The MYC-YA157C CPU Module and MYD-YA157C development board (with module) are available for $29 and $65, respectively, in single units. More information may be found in MYIR’s announcement, as well as the product pages for the MYC-YA157C and MYD-YA157C.

