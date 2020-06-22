Coffee Lake system ships with optional Nvidia RTX 2060

Nexcom’s “AIEdge-X 300” runs Linux or Win 10 on an 8th/9th Gen Coffee Lake CPU and offers 2x SATA, 3x HDMI 2.0, 2x M.2, and a PCIe x16 slot with an optional Nvidia RTX 2060 card.



Nexcom has announced an AI edge computer that offers a doublewide PCIe x16 slot for up to 160W graphics cards, including an optional Nvidia RTX 2060. Like its recent Neu-X300 and NISE 3900 Series computers, the AIEdge-X 300 runs Linux or Windows 10 on Intel Coffee Lake CPUs. However, it supports 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh in addition to 8th Gen models and adds a second SATA bay. It also supports higher-end graphics cards.







AIEdge-X 300, front and back

The AIEdge-X 300 follows two other AIEdge-X systems: the Apollo Lake based AIEdge-X 100 and 7th Gen Kaby Lake powered AIEdge-X 537 . Unlike those systems, however, there is no optional Google Edge TPU card for AI processing.

The 360 x 250 x 85mm system supports AI applications including healthcare, entertainment, signage, interactive walls/floors, and smart retail virtual and augmented reality presentations. The system is touted for its sleek exterior and its suitability for public places.

The AIEdge-X 300 supports up to 65W Coffee Lake processors that use an LGA1151 socket, including the top-of-the-line, octa-core Core i9-9900T with 2.1GHz/4.4GHz clock and a 35W TDP. Like the Coffee Lake based Neu-X300 and NISE 3900, the system ships with an Intel Q370 chipset, but unlike those models, it is not available in lower-end alternative SKUs based on the Intel H310.







AIEdge-X 300

You can load up to 32GB DDR4-2400/2666 RAM via dual sockets and store data on 2.5- and 3.5-inch SATA bays. There is also an internal SATA connector and an M.2 M-key 2280 socket with an optional SSD.

The AIEdge-X 300 is further equipped with an M.2 E-key 2230 slot for an optional WiFi module, which is supported with an antenna hole. In addition to providing the optional Nvidia RTX 2060, the PCIe x16 slot is validated for the Asus PH-RTX2060-O6G and Leadtek Quadro P2200 cards.

Triple simultaneous displays are supported via 3x HDMI 2.0 ports. Other features include an audio line-out jack, 2x GbE (Intel I219-LM and I211-AT), 4x USB 3.0, and RS232/RS422/RS485 and RS232 COM ports. Internal interfaces include 4x USB 2.0, 2x RS232, and 8-bit GPIO.

The AIEdge-X 300 ships with a 500W flex ATX power supply with power button. The system has a 0 to 45°C operating range with 10% to 90% (non-condensing) humidity tolerance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the AIEdge-X 300. More information may be found in Nexcom’s announcement and product page.