Coffee Lake system offers PCIe x16 and a portable HDD

Sintrones’ “EBOX-7000” edge AI system runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on an 8th or 9th Gen Core CPU with 6x GbE with optional 4x PoE, dual hot-swappable and removable SATA, 2x mini-PCIe, 3x M.2, 2x SIM, and up to 2x PCIe x16 slots.



Most of the Sintrones computers we have covered are in-vehicle or transport PCs, such as the 10th Gen Comet Lake-S powered ABOX-5210G. The new EBOX-7000 has some vehicle-friendly power features and optional CANBus but is more generally aimed at factory automation and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) control systems in large-scale processes such as mining and manufacturing.

With the help of a GPU card in the PCIe slot, the system supports intelligent video analytics, AI video analysis, IIoT, traffic management, and machine vision applications. Ubuntu 18.04 and Win 10 are supported.







EBOX-7000

(click image to enlarge)



The EBOX-7000 joins other 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake based systems with full-sized PCIe expansion such as Ibase’s AMI230 Series and Vecow’s RCX-1000 PEG . The system supports 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh, but all the standard SKUs use 8th Gen Coffee Lake Core and Celeron parts. These include the octa-core Core i7-9700TE clocked at 1.8GHz/3.8GHz and the hexa-core, up to 4GHz Core i7-8700T.

The 260 x 250 x 137mm system supports up to 32GB of DDR4 (2400/2666MHz) via dual slots and provides dual, hot-swappable 2.5-inch SATA bays with RAID 0, 1, 5 support. You can remove the entire SATA unit, which is equipped with a handle, a USB port, and its own power connector, and use it as a portable storage unit.

Further storage, including NVMe drives, can be added via the fan-cooled PCIe x16 slot. The slot supports Nvidia Tesla and other Nvidia GPU cards, as well as image capture and I/O cards. Optionally you can replace the slot with a dual PCIe x16 slots, which support 2x PCIe 3.0 x8 interfaces with the same up to 185mm-long, 90W to 150W requirements.

Other expansion features include an M.2 M-key 2242/2280 slot with SATA support, an M.2 A/E-Key 2230 slot (PCIe & USB 2.0) for WiFi/BT, and an M.2 B-key 2242 (USB 3.0 only) for 3G/4G LT. The latter is accompanied by 2x SIM sockets with patented automatic detection. Dual full-size mini-PCIe slots and 4x antenna mounts are also available.







EBOX-7000 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



For wired networking, you get 6x GbE ports (5x i210-AT, 1x i219 with iAMT 9.5. Four of these slots can optionally be fitted for up to 100W total PoE. Other features include 4x USB 3.0, 4x RS 232/422/485, and single DP and HDMI ports for up to 4096 x 2304 @ 24Hz. You also get a single-link DVI-I port without analog video support.

The EBOX-7000 is further equipped with 3x audio jacks, 8x GPI (5~48VDC), and 4x GPO (5VDC, 100mA). Other features include a watchdog, TPM 2.0, and wall mounting.

The system powers up with a 9-48V DC input with short circuit protection, ignition support, and scheduled power-off features. An optional 10-minute UPS battery kit can only be installed if you lack the PoE option.

The EBOX-7000 supports -40 to 70ºC temperatures with SSD (-20 to 60ºC with battery option). If you are running a PCIe card, however, you are limited to its narrower range. The system also provides 10–90% (non-condensing) relative humidity tolerance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the EBOX-7000. More information may be found on in Sintrones’ announcement and product page.

