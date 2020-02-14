Coffee Lake system has a pair each of PCIe slots and removable SATA bays

Lanner’s rugged, Linux-friendly “LEC-2290” embedded system combines an 8th Gen CPU with 2x GbE, 4x PoE, 2x HDMI, 6x serial, 4x USB, 2x removable SATA bays, and 2x PCIe slots plus mini-PCIe, M.2, and DP.



Lanner announced an industrial edge PC with Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake S-series processors, following earlier embedded systems such as its 6th Gen Skylake-U LEC-2580. The rugged LEC-2290 supports Win 10 IoT plus Linux 3.12 based distributions including Ubuntu 16, Fedora 25, and CentOS 7. It’s intended for “intelligent edge computing applications such as compute-intensive video analytics,” says Lanner.







LEC-2290A, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Although it’s unclear from the press release, the product announced as the LEC-2290 is a model called the LEC-2290A. There’s also a LEC-2290Z SKU without the bottom half of the unit. The Z model lacks the A model’s dual removable, RAID-ready SATA bays, dual PCIe x16 slots, and the second M.2 slot with dual SIM card slots. The Z model also lacks the antenna mounts and the 4x Power-over-Ethernet slots with 802.3at compliance and a total budget of 60W.

Both LEC-2290 models default to the 6x core/12x thread Intel Core i7-8700T or i7-8700 clocked at 2.4GHz/4GHz, but other Coffee Lake S-series processors appear to be supported. Other recent Coffee Lake based industrial PCs include Aaeon’s Boxer-6641 and Nexcom’s Neu-X300-Q370.







LEC-2290A and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The LEC-2290 supports up to 32GB of DDR4-2133/2400 via dual sockets. It’s equipped with 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, 6x RS232/422/485, 2x HDMI, and a DisplayPort. You also get 8x DI, 8x DO, dual audio jacks, a watchdog, and LEDs. Standard expansion features on both SKUs include mini-PCIe and M.2 B-key slots, both with nano-SIM slots.

The fanless, 275 x 225 x 115mm system supports -20 to 55°C (35W CPU) or -20 to 45°C (65W CPU) operating temperatures and offers IEC 60068-2-64-compliant, 0.5Grms vibration resistance. The wall-mountable system provides a 9-30VDC terminal block input plus a remote power switch and power and reset buttons.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the LEC-2290. More information may be found in Lanner’s announcement and product page.