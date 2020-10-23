Coffee Lake system can expand via M.2, mini-PCIe, PCIe, and Xpansion

MiTac’s fanless, rugged “MX1-10FEP” embedded computer has an 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake Core or Xeon CPU plus 3x SATA bays, 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2x M.2, 2x mini-PCIe, and optional PCIe x16 and x1.



MiTac recently introduced a Coffee Lake based MX1-10FEP computer that is also being distributed by ICP Germany. This month, ICP announced that the MX1-10FEP-D model with PCIe x16 and PCIe x1 slots has been tested and classified by Nvidia as “NGC Ready” for Nvidia GPU Cloud graphics boards such as the Nvidia T4 and Tesla P4.







MX1-10FEP-D with PCIe expansion

MX1-10FEP

The MX1-10FEP supports up to 80W Xeon and 65W Core processors from Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake and 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh. We have covered several similar systems, such as Cincoze’s up to 2x PCIe-enabled DS-1200 . The MX1-10FEP has an Intel C246 chipset and defaults to Windows 10 with Linux on request.You can load up to 32GB DDR4 2666 via dual sockets, including ECC RAM. Three 2.5-inch SATA III bays are available, including one removable external tray. More storage is available via an M.2 M-key 2280/2260/2242 slot (PCIe, SATA) and both full- and half-size mini-PCIe slots (USB, PCIe, SATA) with an associated SIM card slot.

For wireless expansion, there is an M.2 E-key 2230 slot (PCIe, USB) along with an option for 4x SMA antennas. An optional Edge AI Engine with 1x to 4x Intel Movidius Myriad X VPUs presumably uses the M.2 and/or mini-PCIe slots.

Further expansion is also available on the MX1-10FEP-D via the PCIe x16 Gen3 and PCIe x1 Gen3 slots. It’s unclear if one of these is also the site of the MiTac Xpansion slot listed for the MX1-10FEP-D or if this is a separate interface. Various Xpansion I/O modules include up to 4x GbE or PoE+ GbE ports, serial/DIDO, and a vehicle ignition card (see chart below).







MX1-10FEP-D and Xpansion add-on listing

The MX1-10FEP is further equipped with 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2x USB 3.0, and 2x RS232/422/485 ports. You also get a PS/2 port, LEDs, and a buzzer. Media features include DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4 ports, DVI-I, and audio mic and line-out jacks.

Terminal blocks provide access to a 9-48V DC input, remote power reset, block remote power on/off, and external fan connector. Power adapters (220W and 300W) are optional and wall-mounting is standard. The standard model measures 268 x 246 x 108mm while the while the PCIe enabled MX1-10FEP-D expands that to 268 x 246 x 128mm.

The MX1-10FEP has a -40 to 70°C operating range with 10% ~ 90%, non-condensing relative humidity tolerance. The system protects against vibration at 5Grms per IEC60068-2-64 and shock at 50 Grms per IEC60068-2-27. Certifications include E-Mark E13 and EN50155.



Further information

The MX1-10FEP is available now from MiTac and ICP Germany with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found on the MiTac product page and on the ICP Germany page.