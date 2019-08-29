Coffee Lake signage player supports triple 4K displays

Arbor’s fanless, rugged ”ELIT-1930” signage player runs Linux or Windows on an 8th Gen Coffee Lake-S CPU with up to 32GB DDR4, triple 4K displays, 2x GbE, 3x COM, 4x USB 3.1, and 3x M.2.



Arbor Technology announced a new member of its ELIT series of digital signage systems equipped with Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake S-series Core processors with 35W TDPs. The ELIT-1930 runs Linux 4.x or Windows 10 IoT on CPUs including the 6x core/12x thread Core i7-8700T clocked at 2.4GHz/4GHz. There’s also a hexa-core i5-8500T and quad-core i3-8100T, both of which are single threaded. The system has an Intel Q370 chipset and Intel UHD Graphics 630.







ELIT-1930

The ELIT-1930 is only the second Coffee Lake based signage player we’ve seen with Linux support after Axiomtek’s similarly S-series based OPS700-520 . Most of Arbor’s ELIT signage players have been Intel-based systems, such as the 6th Gen Skylake based ELIT-1900 . Arbor also offers an Arm-based model: the ELIT-300 with an unnamed quad-core, Cortex-A17 SoC (probably the Rockchip RK3288).

The ELIT-1930 is not just a chip upgrade of the ELIT-1900. This is a larger (210 x 190 x 70mm), more feature-rich design. It supports twice the RAM of the ELIT-1900 with up to 32GB of 2400/2666MHz DDR4 via dual sockets.

Arbor’s announcement mentions support for up to 4096 x 2304 at 60Hz video via the DP 1.2 and the HDMI ports. However, the spec list shows 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz for both. There’s also a DVI-D port for up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz, enabling triple simultaneous displays.

The ELIT-1930 is further equipped with 2x Intel-based GbE ports, one of which supports iAMT when using the Core-i7 and -i5 parts. There are also 4x USB 3.1 ports (generation unspecified) and 3 x RS-232/485 ports (1x DB-9, 2x RJ-45). Other features include a watchdog, an RTC, LEDs, and a PS/2 port.







ELIT-1930 detail view and legend

Expansion is enabled via 3x M.2 slots, which Arbor refers to using its earlier code name of NGFF (Next Generation Form Factor). There’s an M.2 E-Key 2230 socket (PCIe x1, USB 2.0) for a WiFi/Bluetooth card plus an M.2 M-Key 2280 (SATA, PCIe x4) and an M.2 B-Key 2242 (PCIe x1, USB 3.0). The latter offers an optional BIOS switch to SATA and USB 3.0 with RAID support. Optional antennas and WiFi/BT and LTE modules are available.

The ELIT-1930 supports a -10 to 50°C range and offers vibration (3 Grms / 5~500Hz / random), shock (40G, 11ms), and humidity (10 ~ 95% @ 50°C, non-condensing) resistance. The wall-mountable system has a 12-24V DC input with optional 120W AC/DC 19V adapter kit and runs at a maximum of 60W without I/O card.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ELIT-1930. More information may be found in Arbor Technology’s announcement and product page.

