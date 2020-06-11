Coffee Lake Refresh micro-ATX SBC and embedded PC support Linux

Premio unveiled a Linux-ready, $316 “CT-MCL01” micro-ATX board with Intel 9th and 8th Gen CPUs and 4x PCIe Gen3 slots. The announcement follows a recent “RCO-6100” embedded PC based on the same Coffee Lake Refresh chips.



Premio has announced several industrial-focused embedded products built around Intel’s 9th and 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors. Yesterday, the City of Industry, Calif. firm, which was formerly an educational computer company called Premio PC, announced a CT-MCL01 micro-ATX board. We will also take a look at Premio’s compact RCO-6100 embedded PC, which was announced back at Embedded World, but is still listed as “coming soon.” Both products are equipped with an LGA1151 socket and Intel’s Q370 chipset.



CT-MCL01

The CT-MCL01 micro-ATX board can run Linux 5.x or Windows 10 on 8th Gen Coffee Lake and 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh processors such as the octa-core, up to 4.4GHz Core i7-9700E. The 244 x 244mm industrial motherboard follows Premio’s 6th Gen CT-MSL01 micro-ATX board.







CT-MCL01

(click images to enlarge)



You can load up to 128GB DDR4 (2133/2400/2666MHz) via 4x sockets. For storage, there are 6x SATA III interfaces and an M.2 M-key 2242/2260/2280 slot that supports SATA and NVMe. Additional expansion is available via an M.2 E-key 2230 slot (PCIe x2 and USB 2.0) and 4x PCIe Gen 3 slots: x1, x16, and 2x x4.

Triple displays are supported with 2x DisplayPort 1.2 and DVI-D ports, and there is an internal VGA interface and 3x audio jacks (Realtek ALC888S). You also get 2x GbE ports (I219LM and I210-AT) with WoL and PXE support, as well as 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports with 10Gbps throughput and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports.

Internal I/O includes 4x RS-232, 7x USB 2.0, a single USB 3.2 Gen1, and 8-bit DIO. There are also SPI, LPC, front panel audio, and 3x fan headers.

The CT-MCL01 is equipped with dual ATX power connectors with ACPI 5.0 power management. Other features include a watchdog, optional TPM 2.0, and AMT 12.0 support. The board has a 0 to 60°C operating range with 10-90% non-condensing relative humidity resistance.



RCO-6100

The fanless, “coming soon” RCO-6100 embedded computer was announced in February along with a 21.5-inch, IP65-protected WIO-W221C panel PC based on 7th Gen Kaby Lake CPUs. The 261 x 240 x 79.2mm RCO-6100 runs Linux 4.x or Win 10 on 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs, helped out by up to 64GB DDR4 (2400/2666Hz) via dual sockets. A TPM 2.0 security chip is also available.







RCO-6100, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



There are 4x 2.5-inch SATA slots with RAID 0, 1, 5, 10 support, 2x of which are external, removable trays. One of the 2x mini-PCIe slots supports mSATA, and the system offers the same M.2 slots as the CT-MCL01: an M.2 M-key for NVMe and SATA and an M.2 E-key. There are also 2x SIM slots and 5x WiFi antenna mounts.

Like the CT-MCL01, the system has triple display support via 2x DP 1.2 and DVI-I ports. You can also expose an internal VGA interface via an optional split cable. The system offers the same Realtek ALC888S codec, but this time with only 2x audio jacks. The 2x GbE ports are the same as on the motherboard.







RCO-6100 detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The system provides 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 5x USB 3.2 Gen1, and 4x RS-232/422/485 ports. Internal headers include 2x RS-232/422/485 and 8-bit isolated DIO. There is a mini-PCIe driven “universal I/O bracket,” but no mention of available accessories for it.

The RCO-6100 has a 9-48 VDC terminal block input with AT and ATX modes, an optional 24V/5A, 120W adapter, and various power protections. You also get power and remote power switches, as well as PC/car mode and delay time switches. A removable CMOS battery is also available.

The operating range is -25 to 70°C for 35W processors and -25 to 60°C for 65W. Other ruggedization features include 5Grms vibration and 50G shock resistance, both with SSDs, and 10% to 95% (non-condensing) humidity resistance.



Further information

The CT-MCL01 motherboard is available starting at $316 in single units, most likely without RAM. The unpriced RCO-6100 is still listed as “coming soon.” More information may be found in Premio’s CT-MCL01 announcement, as well as the CT-MCL01 and RCO-6100 product pages.

