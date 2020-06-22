Coffee Lake monster loads up on SATA, PCIe, and M.2

IEI’s rugged, Linux-ready “TANK-880-Q370” runs on 8th/9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs and offers HDMI and DP, 3x GbE, 6x USB, 3x serial, 4x SATA, 4x PCIe, 3x M.2, and a mini-PCIe slot.



IEI Technology has unleashed another one of its appropriately named TANK computers, following earlier models including the Intel 4th Gen “Haswell” based TANK-860-QGW. The new TANK-880-Q370 is suitably named for its hefty 255.2 x 225 x 169mm, 5.4 kg form factor, its extruded aluminum case and ruggedization features, its 4x full-size PCIe expansion slots, and its powerful Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh processors. The name also tips us off to its use of the Intel Q370 chipset.







TANK-880-Q370 and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The system is promoted as being fanless, although a fan is optional. The two default SKUs should be able to run without a fan in typical configurations as they are both 35W TDP models: the 8th Gen, octa-core Core i7-9700TE clocked at 1.8GHz/3.8GHz and the 9th Gen hexa-core Core i5-9500TE at 2.2GHz/3.6GHz. Both Linux and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise are supported.

The TANK-880-Q370 supports up to 64GB DDR4-2666/2400 via dual sockets and provides 4x externally accessible 2.5-inch HDD/SSD SATA III bays with RAID 0/1/5/10 support. Dual simultaneous displays are supported via DP (up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz) and HDMI 1.4b ports (4096 x 2304 @ 30Hz), and there are 2x audio jacks.

The system is further equipped with 6x USB 3.0-like USB 3.2 Gen1 ports and 2x GbE ports (1x I219, 2x I210). Other features include 8-bit DIO and 3x 2.5 kV isolated RS-232/422/485 ports with “AFC.”

Expansion possibilities start off with a full-size mini-PCIe slot (PCIe, USB 2.0, SATA), 2x M.2 M-key 2280 (PCIe x2), and an M.2 A-key 2230 slot (PCIe x2, USB 2.0) with an optional WiFi-ac module with Bluetooth. The 4x full-length PCIe slots include PCIe x16 and x1 slots and 2x PCIe x4.

The TANK-880-Q370 is powered by a pair of redundant 9-36V inputs: a terminal block and a DC jack. There is also an internal 12V input for up to 10A input and an optional 90-264VA adapter.

Power consumption with the i7-9700TE is listed as 19V @ 5.4A. Other features include power, reset, and AT/ATX mode switches, a watchdog timer, optional TPM 2.0, wall-mounting, and 2x LEDs.

The operating range is -20 to 60°C with air flow and an SSD with 10% ~ 95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance. Shock resistance is provided at 5G, 11ms, half-sine levels, and vibration resistance with an SSD complies with MIL-STD-810G 514.6C-1.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the TANK-880-Q370. More information may be found in IEI’s announcement and product page.