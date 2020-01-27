Coffee Lake module boasts extended temp operation

Axiomtek’s Linux-friendly “CEM520” is a COM Express Basic Type 6 module with an Intel 8th Gen “Coffee Lake” Core or Xeon CPU, 4x SATA, PCIe x16, 8x PCIe x1, and support for -20 to 70°C and triple independent displays.



Axiomtek has released the Intel 8th Gen based CEM520, which follows its earlier 6th Gen Skylake Core and Xeon E3 based CEM500 COM Express Basic Type 6 module. Other Coffee Lake driven Basic Type 6 modules include Avalue’s recent ESM-CFH.

Unlike the ESM-CFH and several other such modules, the CEM520 lacks additional support for 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh modules. Indeed, this is one of the less feature rich Coffee Lake modules we’ve seen. For example, it offers up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-2666 compared to 48GB to 128GB for most of the other Coffee Lake modules, and it lacks USB 3.2 Gen2 support.







CEM520

On the other hand, the CEM520 has the widest standard temperature range we’ve seen among the Coffee Lake modules, and it’s standard. The module supports -20 to 70°C operation with heatsink and fan. The 125 x 95mm CEM520 also offers vibration resistance at 3.5 Grms and humidity tolerance of 10% – 95% relative, non-condensing.

Coffee Lake CPU options are led by the 2.7GHz/4.4GHz Xeon-E2176M with six cores, 12 threads, and a 45W TDP, accompanied by the Intel CM246 chipset. You also get your choice of 8th gen Core i7/i5/i3 processors with QM370 or HM370 chipsets. They all provide Intel Gen 9 graphics with DX11/12, OCL 2.0, and OGL 4.3/4.4.

The CEM520 runs Linux or Windows 10 and is available with Axiomtek’s new AMS.AXView software for smart device monitoring and remote management. The module is designed for graphics-intensive applications in industrial IoT, medical imaging, digital signage, and gaming machines.







CEM520 (left) and CEB94011 carrier board detail views

The CEM520 supports triple independent displays via dual 4K-ready DDI ports for HDMI and DisplayPort, as well as single VGA and 18/24-bit, single/dual-channel LVDS (or optional eDP). An HD audio codec and TPM 2.0 security are supported on a baseboard such as Axiomtek’s optional CEB94011 carrier board (see detail image above).

There’s an Intel i219-LM controller for Gigabit Ethernet, as well as 4x SATA-600 (3.0) interfaces that support RAID 0/1/5/10. Additional I/O includes 4x USB 3.0, 8x USB 2.0, and 2x serial TX/RX. You also get I2C, SPI, and 4-in/4-out DIO.

For expansion, there are LPC, SMB, and PCIe Gen3 interfaces including a single PCIe x16 and 8x PCIe x1. The 12V AT/ATX powered module has smart battery support and an optional heat spreader and heatsink with fan.



Further information

The CEM520 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.