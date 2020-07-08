Coffee Lake-H module features Intel CM246 chipset

Nexcom’s Linux-ready “ICES 675” is a COM Express Basic Type 6 module with an 8th Gen Coffee Lake-H CPU and Intel CM246 chipset, triple display support, multiple PCIe connections, and an optional ICEB 8060 carrier.



Nexcom’s NexCobot unit has announced a 125 x 95mm COM Express Basic Type 6 module with Intel’s 45W TDP 8th Gen Coffee Lake-H processors. The module follows earlier Nexcom COM Express modules such as its Intel 4th Gen Haswell based ICES 670. It follows other Basic Type 6 modules with Coffee Lake H-series including Aaeon’s COM-CFHB6, Adlink’s Express CF/CFE, and Congatec’s Conga-TS370. Unlike the Aaeon and Congatec modules, the ICES 675 does not support 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh models.







ICES 675, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Although OS support is not listed, Nexcom informs us the module supports Linux and has been tested with 64-bit Fedora 20 and 28 (and presumably Win 10). Applications include industrial precision tools such as automobile parts and medical equipment such as surgery room robotic arms. Other listed destinations include navigation, transportation, automated control systems, 3D printing using CNC, and video broadcasting.equipment.

The ICES 675 supports three Coffee Lake-H modules with BGA 1440 packaging and an Intel CM246 chipset:

Core i7-8850H (6x 12-thread 14nm Coffee Lake cores @ 2.6GHz/4.3GHz); 9MB Cache, 45W TDP (35W cTDP)

Core i5-8400H (4x 8-thread 14nm Coffee Lake cores @ 2.5GHz/4.2GHz); 8MB Cache, 45W TDP (35W cTDP)

Xeon E-2176M, 8850H (6x 12-thread 14nm Coffee Lake cores @ 2.7GHz/4.4GHz); 9MB Cache, 45W TDP (35W cTDP)

The ICES 675 is available up with up 32GB DDR4-2666 via dual channels, and the Xeon model supports ECC RAM. By comparison, the other modules listed above support 48GB or 64GB (Conga-TS370). A GbE controller is included and TPM 2.0 is optional.







ICES 675 and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Triple displays are enabled via 3x DDI, two of which support 4K-ready HDMI 1.4 or DisplayPort 1.4. The third is configured for HD-resolution DDI, which can be used for a VGA port. There is also an HD-ready, 24-bit, dual-channel LVDS interface that can be optionally configured as eDP. HD Audio is also available.

Expansion features include PCIe x16, 2x PCIe Gen3 x2, and 6x PCIe Gen3 x1. Additional I/O includes 4x USB 3.0, 8x USB 2.0, 4x SATA III, 2x COM, 8-bit GPIO, LPC, and SMBus/I2C. The 12V module supports 0 to 60°C temperatures with 10% to 95% (non-condensing) humidity tolerance. A CPU cooler and heatspreader are optional.







ICEB 8060 carrier (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The ICES 675 is available with an optional, ATX form-factor ICEB 8060 carrier board. Highlights include 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, 2x DP, and single VGA and COM ports. There are also 2x SATA III interfaces and multiple PCIe connections including and x16 and mini-PCIe slots.



Further information

The ICES 675 appears to be available for order at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on announcement and product page.