Coffee Lake desktop offers optional 120W graphics or three SATA drives

Kontron’s Linux-ready “KBox B-202-CFL” runs on 8th or 9th Gen CPUs with 2x DP, 2x GbE, and up to 10x USB plus M.2, mini-PCIe and PCIe x16 expansion. “Smart” options include two more SATA drives and support for 120W graphics.



We missed Kontron’s KBox B-202-CFL when it was announced in Feb. 2020 as a stylish successor to the KBox B-201-CFL, which added 9th Gen Coffee Lake options along with the earlier model’s 8th Gen support. Kontron has now announced two new variants with the same KBox B-202-CFL name.

The new Smart Performance model adds a 270W power supply to support 120W graphics cards. The Smart Storage variant adds two additional 2.5-inch SATA drives for SSDs for RAID mirroring or alternatively adds a single 3.5-inch slot for up to 12TB.







KBox B-202-CFL

(click images to enlarge)



The Mini-ITX-based KBox B-202-CFL supplies quad- or hexa-core 8th Gen Coffee Lake Core CPUs up to 65W TDP or quad-, hexa-, and octa-core 9th Gen models. Kontron offers pre-installed Ubuntu 20.04 LTS or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2019. The system supports to 32GB DDR4-2666 via dual slots.

In addition to the new Smart Performance and Storage models, there is a Smart SKU that gives you the higher end Q370 chipset instead of the Intel H310 on the basic “Value” model. The Smart SKU also offers more USB ports and a dual PCIe x8 option.

The storage situation is a little confusing. The specs list a single, removable 2.5-inch SATA III bay and an M.2 M-key (2242/2260/2280) slot for NVME. Yet under the M.2 heading, it also lists 4x PCIe Gen3 and separately lists 3x M.2 SSD drives. An AnandTech report on the original KBox B-201-CFL announcement said the system “has an M.2 slot and two 2.5-inch bays, but customers with different requirements can install two M.2 SSDs or four mass storage devices using special adapters.” It is possible Kontron has since replaced one of the two 2.5-inchers with a third M.2.

You can run RAID on up to 4x storage devices, claims Kontron. It is unclear if the RAID claim is the standard configuration or the Smart Storage variant. The dual 2.5-inch Smart Storage drives, which can optionally be removable, can be mirrored via RAID level 1.

The KBox B-202-CFL is equipped with a mini-PCIe slot with PCIe Gen2 and USB 2.0 for wireless modules. The standard model offers a full-height, half-length PCIe x16 or with the Smart SKU, an option that instead offers dual PCIe x8 cards. That option is not available with the Smart Storage and Smart Performance models. As noted, the latter variant adds a 270W supply for a 120W card instead of the standard 160W supply. Like the Value, Smart, and Smart Storage models, there is a 90-264 VAC supply, but it lacks their separate 24V input.

The system is further equipped with 2x GbE ports with WoL and PXE plus RS232 and PS/2 ports. The Value model with the Intel H310 chipset gives you 2x USB 3.1 Gen1, 2x USB 3.0, and 3x USB 2.0 ports whereas the Smart model with the Q370 adds 2x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports and 2x more USB 2.0 ports for 10x USB ports overall.

Media features include 2x DP 1.2 at up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz and a DVI-D port plus 2x audio jacks driven by Realtek ALC671. There is also a TPM 2.0 chip, a variety of security features, and a Kontron KEAPI NSP.

Kontron touts the stylish, 190 x 190 x 120mm desktop system for its quiet fan, which has a maximum noise level of 34 dBA. Accessories include storage, wireless, and PCIe expansion cards for graphics (Nvidia Quadro P620) and up to 2x 10GbE ports. A wall-mount kit is also optional.

There is a narrow, 0 to 45°C operating range with 93% @ 40°C, non-condensing, relative humidity tolerance. The system has 1G vibration resistance per IEC 60068-2-6 and 15G shock resistance per IEC 60068-2-27 and can operate at up to 5,000 meters. Various certifications are listed including EN 55032:2012, class B.



Further information

The KBox B-202-CFL and its new Smart variants appear to be available now with undisclosed pricing. More information may be found in Kontron’s announcement and product page.