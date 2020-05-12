Coffee Lake computer offers MXM slot for GPU expansion

Cincoze’s rugged “GM-1000” embedded PC combines an 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPU with an MXM 3.1 socket plus 2x SATA trays, triple display support, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, multiple M.2 and mini-PCIe, and CMI/CFM I/O expansion.



Cincoze announced a GM-1000 “GPU computer” that adopts the MXM 3.1 Type A/B expansion slot to support up to 160W graphics cards. Three MXM accessory kits are available: Nvidia Quadro Embedded P2000 and AMD Radeon Embedded E9174 kits, both with heatsink and thermal pad, and a card with 4x DisplayPorts.

The GM-100 uses the same Intel 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs as Cincoze’s recent DS-1200 system. Other Coffee Lake systems with MXM slots include Adlink’s 2020 class of Matrix computers.







GM-100, front and back

Designed for rugged edge computing, machine vision, image processing, and artificial intelligence applications, including in-vehicle duties, the system defaults to Windows 10 with Linux supported by request. The GM-100 has an Intel C246 chipset and supports up to octa-core Coffee Lake Xeon, Core, Pentium, and Celeron processors.

You can load up to 64GB 2666MHz DDR4 via dual sockets. For storage, you get dual front-accessible 2.5-inch SATA III trays with RAID 0, 1, 5 & 10. The system also provides mSATA support on its 3x mini-PCIe slots, and an M.2 M-key 2280 socket supports PCIe x4 and NVMe SSDs.

An M.2 E-key 2230 socket supports wireless cards including an Intel CNVi module. Dual SIM slot and dual antenna holes are also available.

The GM-100 is equipped with 2x GbE ports (Intel I219-LM and I210-IT) with WoL, teaming, jumbo frame, and PXE support. Other features include 4x 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2, 4x 5Gbps USB 3.2 Gen1, and 4x RS-232/422/485 ports.

Triple simultaneous displays are supported via an HD-enabled DVI-I port and 4K-ready DisplayPort and HDMI ports. You also get dual audio jacks with a Realtek ALC888 HD Audio codec.







GM-100 and detail views

Like most Cincoze computers, the system provides slots for the company’s homegrown CMI (Combined Multiple IO) and CFM (Control Function Module) modules. Optional CMI I/O modules include 2x 10GbE, 4x GbE, 4x M12 GbE, 16x DIO, and 2x COM. The CFM modules provide functions such as PoE and power ignition sensing. If that is not enough, the mini-PCIe slots support accessories for serial, LAN, and USB expansion.

The 260 x 200 x 85mm, aluminum and metal constructed system weighs 4.6 kg. The computer can be mounted using wall, VESA, and optional DIN-Rail and GM Series side mounts.

Without an MXM card installed, the system supports -40 to 55°C (80W CPU), 60°C (65W), or 70°C (35W) temperatures, and with a 58W GPU card, the range is -40 to 50°C (80W) or 55°C (35W). There are independent cooling systems for the CPU and GPU, as well as copper heat pipes. An optional external fan kit supplies 4x fans.

The GM-100 provides 50 Grms shock resistance per IEC60068-2-27 and 5 Grms vibration resistance per IEC60068-2-64. There is also 95% RH @ 70°C (non-condensing) humidity tolerance, EN50155 rolling stock compliance, EN62368-1 safety certifications, EMC resistance, and pending E-mark in-vehicle certification.

The computer is powered by an AT/ATX supply with a 9-48VDC input via dual terminal blocks, each with a 15A limitation. The second input is needed when running at 9-23V. There is also a remote power terminal block.

The GM-1000 has an optional 24V, 220W AC/DC adapter and supports up to a 360W power budget. Power protections included over-voltage, under-current, reverse input, surge, and ESD. You also get a watchdog, a SuperCap backup, 6x LEDs, a 0.2-second instant reboot function, an ATX power button, an AT/ATX mode switch, a reset button, and ignition setting, clear-CMOS, and clear-BIOS switches.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the GM-1000. More information may be found in Cincoze’s announcement and product page.