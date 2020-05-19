Coffee Lake Box PC offers PCIe and PCI expansion

Ibase’s semi-rugged “AMS210” box PC runs on 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs with features including dual SATA bays, 4x GbE, 6x USB, 3x DP, and PCI and PCIe expansion slots.



Ibase announced an industrial embedded box PC and “automatic control system” for factory automation, machine vision, digital signage, and industrial IoT applications. The AMS210 has a lot of in common with last month’s AMI230 series, including the 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs, dual SATA bays, 4x GbE ports, and PCIe expansion slots. No OS support is listed, but we imagine that like the AMI230 series, the AMS210 supports Linux and Windows.







AMI231, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







AMS210 (left) and recent AMI231

(click images to enlarge)



The AMS210 is slightly less feature rich than the smaller AMI230, which provides M.2 slots, a wider temperature range, wide-range power, and more USB 3.1 ports. Whereas the fanless AMI230 and PCIe-equipped AMI231 have a sleek modern design with a ribbed heatsink, the boxy, fan-cooled AMS210 hearkens back to a machine shop look from an era when industrial computers were ugly and proud of it. The old-school appearance matches up nicely with the optional support for legacy PCI cards.The AMS210 is based on an “MB211” motherboard that is available separately as a barebones board without CPU, RAM, riser card, or power adapter. The standard, fully equipped model ships with an Intel 8th Gen, octa-core Core i7-9700TE clocked at 1.8GHz/3.8GHz and supports other 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake models with 35W TDPs.

The computer supports up to 32GB DDR4-2666/2400 but ships standard with 8GB deployed via dual sockets. You also get 512KB SRAM.

There are dual 2.5-inch SATA bays with RAID 0/1, one of which ships standard with a 500GB HDD or SSD. The detail view of the MB211 board shows a mini-PCIe slot with mSATA support that is not listed in the specs or announcement and which possibly drives one of the SATA bays.







AMS210 internal view (left) and MB211 motherboard detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The AMS210 is equipped with 4x GbE, 4x USB 3.1, 4x USB 2.0, 3x RS232, and a single RS232/RS422/RS485 port. Media features include an audio line-out jack, 2x DisplayPorts and a third DP available via a pin header. Three PCI/PCIe SKUs are available for the dual expansion slots: PCIe x16 with PCIe x4, PCIe x16 with PCI, and 2x PCI.

The 297.4 x 297.4 x 78.5mm, 5.9 kg system has a 24V DC input via a locking Phoenix connector, as well as a power switch and optional adapter. Other features include 2x LEDs, a status display, and desktop or wall mounting. The computer has a 0 to 55°C operating range, vibration endurance of up to 3Grms (with SSD), and 10~95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance.



Ibase ET876 module

In other Ibase news, earlier this month, the company announced an industrial temperature ET876 variant of last year’s Intel Apollo Lake based ET875 COM Express Mini Type 10 module. The ET876 has half the RAM, at 4GB DDR3L, but offers both -20 to 60°C and -40 to 85°C support.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the AMS210. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and product page.

