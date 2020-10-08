Coffee Lake AI edge system supports up to 250W graphics

Aaeon’s Ubuntu-ready “Boxer-6842M” industrial PC delivers an 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPU with up to 128GB DDR4, 3x GbE, 2x SATA, 6x USB, 2x HDMI, M.2 for NVMe, 2x mini-PCIe, PCIe x4, and up to 2x PCIe x8.



Aaeon has unveiled a beefy AI edge computer that runs Ubuntu 18.04.4 or Win 10 Enterprise on Intel’s 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake processors. Unlike Aaeon’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake Boxer-6641, but like its 6th or 7th Gen Boxer-6841M, the Boxer-6842M offers full-size PCIe slots for graphics cards to enable machine vision and other industrial AI applications.







Boxer-6842M-A2 and -A3 (left) and Boxer-6842M-A4





The system supports up to two PCIe x8 slots in PCIe x16 form-factor to support up to 250W graphics cards. A factory build option adds a secondary power supply to power dual graphics cards up to 500W TDP.

The Boxer-6842M provides a choice of Coffee Lake Core, Pentium, Celeron, and Xeon parts including a quad-core, 3.4GHz/4.5GHz Xeon E-2124G with 8MB cache and 71W TDP. An Intel C246 chipset is also on board. The system supports up to 128GB DDR4 clocked at 2666MHz via 4x sockets and supports ECC RAM.







Boxer-6842M-A2 and -A3 showing external SATA trays (left) and detail views





For storage, the system provides dual external 2.5-inch SATA bays and dual SATA headers with RAID. There is also an M.2 2280 slot that supports NVMe and an mSATA option on the half-size mini-PCIe slot, which also supports USB. You also get a full-size mini-PCIe slot with PCIe and USB support, accompanied by a SIM slot. 4G and WiFi kits with antennas are optional.

More expansion is enabled via a PCIe x4 slot. The standard A2 SKU adds a PCIe x16 slot while the A3 and A4 models instead supply 2x PCIe x8 in an x16 slot. The A4 model adds support for dual graphics cards with dual power inputs. The A3 is a fanless system since the fan comes with the double-wide graphics card. The A2 and A4 models ship with fans.







Boxer-6842M detail views





The Boxer-6842M is further equipped with 3x GbE ports (2x Intel i211AT, 1x i219LM), 2x up to 4K HDMI ports with dual simultaneous display support, and 6x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. There are also 4x RS-232/422/485 ports and an audio I/O jack. The detail views show a “Semi-Punch” compartment for optional DIO, VGA, or 4x USB 2.0 add-on modules.

The wallmountable system is powered by a 12-24V terminal block accompanied by a remote power input and power and reset switches. Various power adapters are optional. Dimensions are 325 x 226.5 x 156.7mm for the A2 and A3 models and 325 x 226.5 x 197.3mm for the A4.

The operating range is -20 to 65°C without graphics cards and 0 to 45°C with a 250W card. You also get 5~95% @ 40°C, non-condensing humidity tolerance and 1Grm, 5~500Hz vibration resistance with an HDD.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Boxer-6842M. More information may be found in Aaeon’s announcement and product page.