Coffee Lake 3.5-inch SBC has up to three GbE ports

Axiomtek’s 3.5-inch “CAPA520” SBC runs Linux or Win 10 on 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs with triple display and -20 to 60°C support plus up to 3x GbE, 6x USB, 2x SATA, and mini-PCIe and ZIO expansion.



Axiomtek has announced a 3.5-inch, Intel Coffee Lake SBC that follows its similar, 6th and 7th Gen CAPA500. Like that model, the Linux-ready CAPA520 features Axiomtek’s ZIO expansion interface for optional I/O modules. The SBC supports industrial IoT-related applications in the embedded market, such as industrial control, machine vision, self-service terminal, digital signage, and medical imaging.







CAPA520

(click image to enlarge)



Like Avalue’s ECM-CFS and Commell’s LS-37L 3.5-inch Coffee Lake SBCs, this is a lower-end model limited to 16GB of DDR4 and USB 3.0 and offering mini-PCIe instead of M.2 slots. Commell’s higher-end, up to 32GB LE-37M and Advantech’s up to 64GB MIO-5393 offer M.2 and USB 3.1 Gen2 ports.

You can, however, add an M.2 module via Axiomtek’s ZIO connector. The CAPA520 is offered with the following ZIO modules:

4x COM; 1x mini-PCIe

2x isolated COM; 2x USB 3.0

2x COM, 2x GBE

M.2 E-key slot

Mini-PCIe slot





CAPA520 with fan (left) and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The CAPA520 is notable for its standard -20 to 60°C support and optional third GbE port. It’s unclear if the fan shown in the image above is standard or optional.

Other features include triple display support, dual SATA interfaces, 3x USB 3.0 ports, and 3x USB 2.0 (1x port, 2x headers). There are also serial, DIO, and SMBus headers.

Specifications listed for the CAPA520 include:

Processor — Intel 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake Core Celeron, and Pentium up to 35W TDP with LGA1151 socket; Intel or H310 or optional Q370 chipset; optional Intel AMT 12

Memory — Up to 16GB DDR4 (2666MHz) via 1x SODIMM

Storage — 2x SATA 3.0; mSATA via mini-PCIe

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel I211AT and 1219LM); Optional third I211AT GbE interface; all with WoL and PXE

Media I/O: HDMI port at up to 4K DisplayPort at up to 4K LVDS (18/24-bit, single/dual channel) Triple independent display support HD Audio “link”

Other I/O: 3x USB 3.0 ports USB 2.0 port 2x USB 2.0 headers RS-232/422/485 header 8-bit DIO SMBus

Expansion: Mini-PCIe slot (mSATA/PCIe) ZIO slot (USB, PCIe x1, LPC, SMBus) with optional modules

Other features — Watchdog; HW monitoring

Power — 12V DC input with AT auto on support; Lithium 3V/220 mAh battery

Operating temperature — -20 to 60°C with 10% to 95% non-condensing relative humidity

Dimensions — 146 x 104 x 1.6mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)

Operating system — Linux; Windows 10



Further information

The CAPA520 is available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

