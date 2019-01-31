CI platform bolsters embedded Linux and Android support

Electric Cloud released version 11.0 of its ElectricAccelerator build and test acceleration platform, adding out-of-the-box build support for Yocto Project, Buildroot, and Android Pie plus AWS and Kubernetes “cloud bursting.”



Electric Cloud’s ElectricAccelerator is a continuous integration (CI) build and test acceleration platform that runs on a variety of Linux and Windows platforms, promising up to 20 times faster build times for Linux and Android Open Source Project (AOSP) compared to grassroots development. Its latest 11.0 release adds features aimed at embedded Linux software developers.

ElectricAccelerator 11.0 provides customized, out-of-the-box support for accelerating embedded Linux builds based on Yocto Project, Buildroot, and the latest AI-infused Android 9 (Pie). These Linux based platforms join existing out-of-the-box support for Windows and Visual Studio.







ElectricAccelerator screenshot

(click image to enlarge)



The latest version also adds a cloud bursting feature for AWS EC2 and Kubernetes environments. Cloud bursting lets users working on private clouds tap public cloud resources during peak demand. In addition, there’s updated support for CentOS 7.4 and 7.5 (64-bit), Debian 9 (64-bit), and RHEL 6.10 Linux distros.



ElectricAccelerator overview

ElectricAccelerator parallelizes jobs across clusters of physical or cloud CPUs to reduce hardware costs. The software can be hosted on “physical or virtual hardware and either on-prem or in the cloud.” It also supports migration of build clouds to Amazon EC2.

The platform eliminates redundant work through build avoidance, shortens complete test runs, and enables more tests per CI cycle, claims Electric Cloud. Dependency detection features monitor build and test jobs to discover “actual” dependencies, and “Shift Left” testing activities help to quickly detect bugs.

ElectricAccelerator replaces “slow starting VMs” with Docker containers. Customers can run builds and tests across numerous platforms “without having to stand up a VM pool for each Linux distro,” says the company.

Device manufacturer customers include Visteon, Zebra Technologies, and Hyundai Mobis. Stated an unnamed Build and Integration Manager from a Chicago based communication solutions provider: “We’ve been using ElectricAccelerator for years to get 2-3x acceleration for over 800 engineers in our Linux devices group.”



Further information

ElectricAccelerator 11.0 is now available at an undisclosed price. There’s a 30-day free trial, and an open source version based on a previous release is available on GitHub. More information may be found in Electric Cloud’s ElectricAccelerator 11.0 announceent and ElectricAccelerator product page.

