Casino gaming SBC features Kaby Lake and PCIe x16 expansion

Advantech’s Linux-ready “DPX-S445” is a casino gaming SBC with 7th Gen Core CPUs, triple displays, and PCIe x16 expansion for 8x additional displays.



Advantech’s “Advantech-Innocore” gaming technology business unit has announced a DPX-S445 casino gaming single-board computer that offers a claimed 20-30 percent processing improvement over previous DPX-S boards, with which it’s backward compatible. The DPX-S445 supports Linux, as well as a variety of Windows platform including Windows 7, which helps those with “a large investment in Windows 7 codebase,” says Advantech. The board is designed for high end gaming, amusement, and kiosk applications.







DPX-S445 SBC and DPX-S2445 system

Another view of the DPX-S445 SBC

DPX-S445 real-world ports (top) and PCIe edge connector

There’s also a complete DPX-S2445 Integrated Gaming System based on the SBC, but for now, all that is available is the photo shown below. Other Linux-ready casino gaming SBCs include Axiomtek’s AMD R-Series based GMB135 The DPX-S445’s 200 x 170mm dimensions do not include the golden finger extensions for the board’s signature feature: a PCIe x16 Gen 3 edge connector for interfacing to a discrete graphics card. This would enable up to 8x displays in addition to the triple displays provided by three 4K-ready DisplayPort++ 1.2 ports. Other PCIe expansion possibilities include VR and 360-degree camera applications, says Advantech.All this graphics firepower, which includes support for DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4, OpenCL 2.2, Vulkan, UVD v6, and H.265, is driven by the Intel GT2-530 graphics chipset that accompanies the 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” processors. You can choose from dual- and quad-core Intel Celeron, Pentium, and Core i3, i5, and i7 Kaby Lake CPUs at up to 2.9GHz (3.8GHz Turbo). No specific model numbers were listed.

The DPX-S445 supports up to 16GB DDR4-2400 RAM via dual sockets, and up to 8MB battery backed fast SRAM. The SBC provides dual SATA III ports, dual GbE ports with WoL, as well as 11x USB ports, 3x of which are USB 3.0. The board provides HD 5.1 audio with amplified, 15W/ch outputs with bass boost, front and back audio jacks, and a variety of audio headers, including S/PDIF I/O.

Extensive serial interfaces include 5x RS-232 (2x full-featured, 3x Tx/Rx/RTS/CTS), as well as 2x CCTalk/RS-232, a TTL/RS232, an ID003/TTL/RS232, and an RS485/RS232 port. Discrete I/O interfaces include 32x ESD protected inputs and 32x OC (500mA, 50V) outputs. Up to 8x of these inputs and outputs “can be configured as meter outputs with disconnect detect,” says Advantech.

Security features include dual bi-directional GPIO headers for special purpose devices, security modules, and an iButton interface (2x 1-wire ports). You also get a TCPA/TPM 2.0/1.2 compliant security device, 8x intrusion switch inputs, a customizable (including write-protected) BIOS, and a security ROM socket. One of the 2x I2C ports is “protected,” and a secure RTC and watchdog are available. You also get an asset tag, system health monitoring, and power fail detect.

The DPX-S445 supports 0 to 50°C temperatures, and runs on a 12V input or ATX 2.3 power supply. Options include PCIe graphics cards, an I/O breakout board, an edge card connector set, iButtons and an iButton carrier, and SATA DOM and SSD storage.



No pricing or availability was provided for the DPX-S445 board or DPX-S2445 Integrated Gaming System. More information may be found on Advantech’s currently barebones DPX-S445 product page.

