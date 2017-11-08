Carrier board extends Linux-driven Jetson modules

Aetina’s “ACE-N261” Nano-ITX carrier for the Jetson TX1/TX2 COMs offers GbE, HDMI, 2x USB 3.0, 2x CAN, 2x mini-PCIe, and optional -20 to 70°C support.



In April, Aetina announced a Nano-ITX ACE-N620 carrier board for Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 COM, as well as its earlier, pin-compatible Jetson TX1. The company has now announced a more feature-rich ACE-N261 Nano-ITX (120 x 120mm) carrier aimed at machine vision.







ACE-N261, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







ACE-N261 port-side view

(click image to enlarge)







ACE-N261 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 module runs Linux4Tegra on a hexa-core Tegra Parker SoC with 256-core Pascal graphics, offering twice the performance and/or efficiency of the TX1. Tegra Parker adds two high-end “Denver 2” cores in addition to the four Cortex-A57 cores found on the Jetson TX1’s Tegra X1.Like the ACE-N260, the ACE-N261 provides single GbE, micro-USB 2.0, serial, and HDMI ports, as well as a microSD slot, eDP header, and fan connector. You get two USB 3.0 ports instead of one, although when using the Jetson TX2, one port is downgraded to USB 2.0.The other major additions include a pair of CAN interfaces that only work with the TX2. Additional new features include a wide-range 12-19V DC input, a 12V output, 4x GPIO, and single I2S, I2C, and UART headers. The board supports 0 to 55°C functionality, and unlike the earlier model, it adds an option for -20 to 70°C.

Like the ACE-N260, you get two full-size mini-PCIe slots — one that supports USB 2.0 and PCIe, and the other that supports PCIe and mSATA. The ACE-N261 supports the same optional Innodisk mini-PCIe modules available for the ACE-N260. Aetina also suggests you can add a MIPI-CSI interface via mini-PCIe, but this does not appear to be among the Innodisk options.

Other options include Aetina’s iNAVI Linux, which adds security and backup features. (See our ACE-N620 post for more details on the Innodisk module, INAVI, and the Jetson TX2.)







Earlier ACE-N260 front and rear views







ACE-N510 stacked with a Tegra TX2



Other Jetson TX1/TX2 carriers on the market include three Connect Tech boards and Auvidea’s J140 carrier. We’ve also seen an E-con e-CAM30_HEXCUTX2 camera system for the modules.Aetina also tipped an even smaller ACE-N510 carrier for the TX2 and TX1, but with few details. The board offers -20 to 70°C support and a “quick deployable thermal solution,” and like the ACE-N260 provides coastline ports including a GbE port, 2x USB 3.0, micro-USB, and HDMI ports.



Further information

The ACE-N261 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Aetina’s ACE-N261 product page.

