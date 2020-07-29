Carrier board duo support Toradex’s Verdin modules

Linear Computing has posted specs for two carrier boards with optional enclosures that support Toradex’s Linux-driven i.MX8M Mini and Nano based Verdin modules: a general purpose “VSC-4436” and a “VBB-4449” DAQ controller.



While reporting this week on Toradex’s Dahlia carrier board for its Verdin modules, we saw that Ontario-based Linear Computing, Inc. (LCI) had posted specs for its promised Verdin carrier boards. The VSC-4436 and VBB-4449 are both available as boards or as enclosed embedded systems.







VSC-4436 (left) and VBB-4449 with their respective, optional enclosures

Dahlia

The carriers appear to support any Verdin module, which would include the currently shipping, i.MX8M Mini based Verdin iMX8M Mini and the soon to ship Verdin iMX8M Nano based on the slightly stripped down i.MX8M Nano. It will likely also support the upcoming Verdin iMX8M Plus module built around NXP’s similarly quad-core, Cortex-A53 based i.MX8M Plus , which includes a 2.3 TOPS NPU among other coprocessors.

No pricing was listed for the LCI boards, which are the only products promoted on the company’s website. The products join third party Verdin carrier boards including Gumstix’s $145 Verdin EdgeAI and an upcoming product from Revolution Robotics.

The Verdin form factor has a 69.6 x 35mm footprint that is close to the dimensions of Toradex’s earlier Colibri family but supports 260 I/O pins on its SODIMM connector compared to 200. Verdin has a more battery-friendly design with a wide 3.3 to 5V input range and low-power 1.8V I/Os.

The modules support up to 2GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC and offer dual-band 802.11ac 2×2 MU-MIMO WiFi and Bluetooth 5. Both i.MX8M SoCs provide Cortex-M7 cores and a 3D Vivante GPU.







Verdin iMX8M Mini/Nano, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Both LCI boards support applications including automation, robotics, test and measurement, and remote monitoring, among other industrial applications. Unlike the Toradex and Gumstix carriers, the boards are rated for -40 to 85°C operation. The VBB-4449 is more focused on digital acquisition (DAQ) tasks and offers current and voltage inputs.

No OS support was listed, but the Verdin modules ship with a Linux BSP. The BSP includes a Yocto image and Toradex’s Yocto-based, container-enabled Torizon distribution.



VSC-4436

The 185 x 110mm VSC-4436 carrier offers a choice of a microSD slot or 32GB eMMC. The board is equipped with 2x GbE, 2x USB 2.0, 2x RS-232, 2x RS-485, and 2x CAN-FD ports up to 8Mbps.

Media features include 2x HDMI ports, one of which is enabled via a DSI interface. A mini-PCIe slot supports an optional LTE modem.

The VSC-4436 is equipped with 12 single-ended, 16-bit analog inputs of 6x differential inputs with 8-860 samples per second and 22 voltage ranges from ±32mV to ±32V. Other features include 400W ESD protection and screw locking connectors for all field signals.

The board is powered via a 9-30V DC input with internal power diagnostics. There is also an RTC and a supercapacitor for 60 second plus backup. The optional sheet metal enclosure offers DIN-rail mounting and an antenna connector.



VBB-4449 DAQ Controller

The 115 x 100mm VBB-4449 is equipped with a microSD slot, GbE and DSI-based HDMI ports, and 2x USB 2.0 ports. Expansion connectors support 1.8V Cortex-A53 signals including UART, I2C, SPI, 6x GPIO, 2x AIN, and 2x CAN, as well as 3.3V Cortex-M7 originated signals including I2C, 2x UART, 2x PWM, 2x DAC, and 3x GPIO. There are also 5V, 3.3V, and 1.8V power signals.

DAQ features include 4x non-isolated 4-20mA current inputs based on 32-bit ADCs with 1.25 to 38,400 samples per second. There are also 4x single-ended or 2x differential voltage inputs based on 32-bit ADC with a -1V to 31V measurement range and 21 voltage ranges from ±32mV to ±32V.

Like the VSC-4436, there is a 9-30V DC input with internal power diagnostics. Other similar features include an RTC and 400W ESD protection and screw locking connectors for field signals. The optional IP20-protected plastic enclosure offers DIN-rail mounting.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the VSC-4436 or VBB-4449. More information may be found at the Linear Computing website.

