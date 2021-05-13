Carrier board and edge AI system expand upon Jetson Xavier NX

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Forecr’s compact, $905 “DSBox-NX2” edge AI system integrates the Jetson Xavier NX version of its $242 “DSBoard-NX2” carrier board, which also supports the Nano and TX2 NX. Features include 8GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, GbE, HDMI, 2x USB, CAN, and 3x M.2.



Ankara, Turkey based Forecr has begun shipping a DSBox-NX2 embedded computer that runs Ubuntu 18.04 with Nvidia JetPack on Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX module. The DSBox-NX2 is based on a Jetson carrier board called the DSBoard-NX2, which like the DSBox-NX2 appears to have been introduced earlier this year. Forecr is a brand and sub-business of eight-year-old, Ankara-based Mist Elektronik, which created the unit after becoming an Nvidia partner.

The DSBoard-NX2 carrier also supports the Jetson Nano and new Jetson TX2 NX. Forecr offers two systems powered by the board that are almost identical to the DSBox-NX2. The DSBox-N2 is equipped with the Jetson Nano and the DSBox-TX2NX with the TX2 NX. The company also sells a military-grade MilBoard-XV carrier and has opened pre-orders for an industrial DSBoard-XV2 carrier that are equipped with Nvidia’s high-end Jetson AGX Xavier. We briefly cover all these products farther below.







DSBox-NX2 (left) and the DSBoard-NX2 carrier that powers it

(click images to enlarge)



Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX sits in the upper middle part of the Jetson lineup. It features 6x ARMv8.2 Carmel CPU cores and provides a 384-core Volta GPU and 48 Tensor cores for up to 21 TOPS AI processing. The module also supplies 8GB LPDDR4x at 1600MHz plus 16GB eMMC 5.1.



DSBoard-NX2 carrier

The DSBoard-NX2 follows other carrier boards for the Jetson Xavier NX including D3’s DesignCore, Diamond’s Floyd, and CTI’s Quark Carrier. As noted, the board also supports the Jetson Nano and TX2 NX.







DSBoard-NX2, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The DSBoard-NX2 costs €200 ($242) barebones or €630 ($761) with a pre-installed Xavier NX. The board measures 100 x 100mm and supports -40 to 85°C temperatures. There is a 9-28VDC terminal block input and a thermal transfer unit and screw set for securing and cooling the Jetson module. All this suggests the board is ready for commercial deployment in addition to prototyping duty.

The DSBoard-NX2 is available with 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4, depending on the Jetson model, which supplies 16GB eMMC. The carrier board adds a microSD slot.

Coastline ports include Gigabit Ethernet, as well as 2x USB 3.1 host and 2x micro-USB 2.0 OTG ports for debug and recovery. There is also an HDMI 2.0 port for up to 3840 x 2160 pixels and dual 2-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces that support Raspberry Pi cameras. Forecr notes that you can process 32 Full-HD video streams with Nvidia’s Deepstream SDK.







DSBoard-NX2 block diagram and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



An external combo port provides RS232/422/485, 2x isolated digital inputs, 3x isolated digital outputs, and CAN, which is not supported on the Jetson Nano. An internal I/O connector provides UART, I2C, SPI, and GPIO.

Three M.2 sockets are available. An M.2 M-key with PCIe Gen4 x4 supports SSDs including NVMe. There is also an M.2 E-key with PCIe and USB 2.0 for WiFi/BT and an M.2 B-key with USB 3.1 for options such as LTE or 5G. An Ubuntu 18.04 BSP is available with Nvidia’s JetPack SDK for AI development. Extensive documentation is available, including 3D models and installation guides.



DSBox-NX2

The 130 x 110 x 60mm DSBox-NX2 is equipped with an 8GB/16GB Xavier NX module. It offers the same front-panel ports and placements as the DSBoard-NX2 carrier, with GbE, HDMI 2.0, and 2x USB 3.1 ports. It also similarly supplies the external serial/CAN/DIO combo port. A terminal block houses the 9-28VDC input.







DSBox-NX2 rear view (left) and side view showing rail mount

(click images to enlarge)







DSBox-NX2 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



Internal features include a microSD slot and the 3x M.2 slots. Forecr provides 250GB to 2TB SSD options for the M.2 slot. Other options include a power button.There is no mention of the carrier board’s dual micro-USB ports or dual MIPI-CSI interfaces. The only mention of a camera pertains to USB 3.1-connected cameras. The system supports -25 to 65°C temperature and ships with wall and DIN-rail mounts.



DSBox-N2 and DSBox-TX2NX

Forecr offers two almost identical DSBox systems based on the same DSBoard-NX2 carrier. The DSBox-N2 sells for €399 ($482) with a Jetson Nano module with 4GB RAM and 16GB eMMC, and the DSBox-TX2NX, which is currently out of stock, sells for €439 ($531) with a Jetson TX2 NX with the same memory configuration. The chassis and feature set appear to be identical except that the DSBox-N2 lacks the CAN interface found on the DSBox-TX2NX and DSBox-NX2.



MilBoard-XV and DSBoard-XV2

Forecr sells a military-grade, €1,199 ($1,450) MilBoard-XV carrier board with Nvidia’s high end Jetson AGX Xavier module. The board sells for €2,199 ($2,659) with an AGX Xavier with 16GB LPDDR4 and 32GB eMMC 5.1.







MilBoard-XV (left) and DSBoard-XV2

(click images to enlarge)



The company has also opened pre-orders for an industrial carrier for the AGX Xavier called the DSBoard-XV2 . The board is due to ship in June for €349 ($422) or €1,349 ($1,631) with a 16GB/32GB AGX Xavier. Like all the Forecr products, the DSBoard-XV2 ships with Ubuntu 18.04.

The MilBoard-XV measures 150 x 140mm and lacks industry standard I/O connectors. A military-grade connector combines 5x GbE, 2x USB 3.2, 2x CAN, 8x UART, and HDMI. There are also SD and M.2 M-key slots for storage plus a micro-USB debug port. The 18-32VDC powered board has a -40 to 85°C operating range.

The industrial focused, 100 x 100mm DSBoard-XV2 board shares much in common with the DSBoard-NX2 carrier. In fact, the features appear to be identical except that the micro-USB ports have switched to Type-C ports and there are only 2x M.2 slots: E-key and M-key. The preliminary, and perhaps incomplete, documentation makes no mention of MIPI-CSI or the internal I/O connector.

Other carrier boards for the AGX Xavier include Auvidea’s X220-LC.



Further information

The DSBoard-NX2 carrier is available for €200 ($242) without a Jetson module. With the Xavier NX it costs €630 ($761). The DSBox-NX2 is available for €749 ($905), including the Xavier NX. Shipping is via DHL Express. More information may be found on Forecr’s DSBoard-NX2 and DSBox-NX2 product/shopping pages.

