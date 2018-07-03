Beelink tries out a Linux-ready industrial mini-PC

Beelink has launched a $150, Linux-compatible industrial mini-PC with extended temp support called the Beelink KT03. You get a quad-core Apollo Lake SoC, 2x mini-PCIe, 2x COM, 4x USB 3.0, 2x HDMI, and 2x GbE ports.



Beelink sells a number of consumer oriented mini-PCs with pre-loaded Windows or Android, but the Beelink KT03 is the first barebone, industrial version we’ve seen. The Linux- and Windows-compatible system has launched on Gearbest for $150 without OS or RAM. You can load up to 8GB DDR3L using the single SODIMM slot.







Beelink KT03 from both sides

(click images to enlarge)



The 144 x 130 x 35mm mini-PC, which was sighted on Gearbest yesterday by Androidpctv , supports temperatures ranging from -15 to 85°C. The other sign that this is an industrial mini-PC is the inclusion of dual RS-232 ports.

The quad-core, Intel Apollo Lake generation Celeron J3455 offers a 1.5GHz to 2.3GHz clock speed and Intel HD Graphics. This enables the mini-PC to support triple simultaneous displays enabled via dual HDMI 1.4 ports and an optional internal VGA interface via eDP.







Beelink KT03 detail view and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The Beelink KT03 is equipped with dual GbE ports and offers optional WiFi or 4G via a half-size mini-PCIe slot and a SIM card slot. A second mini-PCIe slot supports optional mSATA, and there’s also an internal SATA header.

Other external ports include 4x USB 3.0 and 2x RS-232 ports. You also get audio I/O jacks and internal headers including 2x USB 2.0 and 4x GPIO. The system ships with a 12V/3A DC jack and power brick, a watchdog and hardware monitor, and an optional LED. The Gearbest page includes pinmaps for all major interfaces.



Further information

The Beelink KT03 is available for $150 at Gearbest without RAM, OS, or storage or wireless options. The Beelink KT03 may eventually show up on Beelink’s mini-PC page.

