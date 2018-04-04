BeagleBone-like SBC showcases AM335x SiP package

Octavo’s open source, $199 “OSD3358-SM-RED” SBC is a BeagleBone-like development board with GbE and 4x USB ports for prototyping its Debian/AM335x based OSD335x-SM SIP modules.



Octavo Systems has developed its first self-branded SBC based on one of its SiP (system-in-package) modules. The open-spec OSD3358-SM-RED SBC uses the same OSD335x-SM SiP module found on BeagleBoard.org’s COM-like, 56 x 35mm PocketBeagle USB key-fob SBC. The 21 x 21mm SiP module, which packs a 1GHz Texas Instruments Sitara AM3358 SoC and nearly all the functions of a BeagleBone Black SBC into a BGA form factor, is 40 percent smaller than the original 27 x 27mm OSD335x SiP, which drives BeagleBoard.org’s BeagleBone Black Wireless SBC.







OSD3358-SM-RED

Octavo’s OSD335x-SM (left) and detail view

OSD3358-SM-RED detail view and block diagram

The OSD3358-SM-RED, which was announced today in an Embedded Computing Design hands-on report , is not just another BeagleBone clone, but rather a development platform for prototyping Octavo OSD3358 SiP based devices. Presumably, it will also work for projects based on the OSD3358-512M-ISM , a version of the OSD3358 SiP announced at Embedded World that adds -40 to 85°C support.The OSD3358-SM-RED ships with extensive documentation, schematics, and Eagle design files, as well as Eagle or OrCAD symbol libraries. The custom Debian Linux image includes device tree.Unlike the BeagleBone Black Wireless, there’s no onboard WiFi and Bluetooth, but there’s an Ethernet port, and unlike the BB Black and other BeagleBone variants, it’s a GbE port. You also get 16GB eMMC compared to 4GB on the other BeagleBones.

Like the BeagleBone Green, you get 4x USB host/device ports plus a micro-USB port. The board is further equipped with a micro-HDMI port and a pair of BeagleBone standard Cape expansion connectors. There’s even a 9-axis IMU, like you’d find on the BeagleBone Blue, as well as temperature and barometer sensors, UART and JTAG headers, a 5V DC jack, and a LiPo battery connector.

Specifications listed for the OSD3358-SM-RED include:

Processor (via Octavo OSD3358 SiP) — TI Sitara AM335x (1x Cortex-A8 @ 1GHz); PowerVR SGX530 GPU; 32-bit 200MHz Cortex-M3 based programmable real-time units (PRUs)

Memory — (via Octavo OSD3358 SiP) — 512MB DDR3 RAM

Storage — 16GB eMMC; microSD slot with card pre-installed with Debian and drivers

Display — Micro-HDMI port

Networking — 10/100/1000 Ethernet port

Other I/O: 4x USB 2.0 host/device ports Micro-USB client port UART and JTAG 2x BeagleBone Black Cape compatible expansion connectors

Other features — 9-axis IMU; barometer and temperature sensors; 4x LEDs; TPM and secure NOR (currently not supported)

Power — 5V input ; LiPo battery connector; power and reset buttons; PMIC (via OSD3358 SiP)

Dimensions – 108 x 54 x 32mm

Operating system — Debian Linux



The OSD3358-SM-RED is available from Octavo Systems, Digi-Key, and Mouser for $199. More information may be found on Octavo’s OSD3358-SM-RED product and shopping page.

