Bay Trail mini-PC supports extended temperatures

WinSystems’ Linux-friendly “SYS-ITX-N-3800” is an Intel Bay Trail based industrial mini-PC with dual GbE ports, SATA, DP, USB 3.0, mini-PCIe, and -25 to 60°C support.



WinSystems has launched a fanless, Nano-ITX form-factor industrial computer that runs Linux, Windows 10, or Windows 10 IoT on Intel’s dual-core, 1.75GHz Atom E3827 or quad-core, 1.91GHz Atom E3845 Bay Trail processors. The specs don’t match up perfectly, but the SYS-ITX-N-3800 mini-PC might be built around a variation of the company’s SBC35-CC405 Nano-ITX SBC.







SYS-ITX-N-3800

Designed for industrial IoT, medical, communications, and digital signage applications, the 150 x 150 x 53mm, 1.3-Kg computer can sit on a desk or be configured with wall, panel, and DIN-rail mounting. The long-term available system supports -25 to 60°C temperatures and offers humidity resistance rated at 5 to 95%, non-condensing.

You can load up to 8GB DDR3L (1066/1333MHz), and there’s a microSD slot and a 2.5-inch SATA 2.0 bay. Other features include 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and a single RS-232/422/485 port.







SYS-ITX-N-3800 block diagram and detail view

Dual simultaneous displays are supported with a 2560 x 1600-resolution DisplayPort and a 1920 x 1200-pixel VGA port. You also get a line-out audio jack and internal audio I/O.

The SYS-ITX-N-3800 is further equipped with and a half-sized mini-PCIe slot for wireless and I/O expansion supported with an antenna hole. There’s also a watchdog and a 12V DC input with power button. Typical power consumption is said to be 7 Watts with a maximum of 10W.

WinSystems calls the system a companion to its even smaller, Bay Trail based SYS-ITX-P-3800. The Pico-ITX form factor, 145 x 88 x 35mm SYS-ITX-P-3800 supports only 4GB RAM with USB 2.0 ports, and there’s no DP port, but it offers both full- and half-sized mini-PCIe slots, one of which supports mSATA. Otherwise, the specs are quite similar.



The SYS-ITX-N-3800 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in WinSystems’ SYS-ITX-N-3800 announcement and product page.