Axiomtek launches Kaby Lake based machine vision and railway computers

Axiomtek has launched two embedded PCs based on 7th Gen Kaby Lake: a “MVS900-511-FL” machine vision system with triggering features, 4x GbE with PoE, and Basler camera support and an EN 50155-certified “tBOX510-518-FL” railway computer.



Axiomtek has yet to announce any products based on Intel’s latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake and Atom-class Elkhart Lake processors, but over the last two weeks it has introduced two embedded computers based on Intel’s 7th Gen Kaby Lake. The MVS900-511-FL is a machine vision system with 7th and 6th Gen Intel processors and the tBOX510-518-FL is aimed at railway applications and supports 7th Gen Kaby Lake-U chips.

Only the tBOX510-518-FL lists OS support (Linux and Win 10), but the MVS900-511-FL likely offers similar support. Both systems are also also available with Axiomtek’s AMS.AXView remote management software.



MVS900-511-FL

The MVS900-511-FL follows other Axiomtek machine vision systems based on Intel’s 7th Gen Kaby Lake such as the IPS960-511-PoE and similar, but PCIe-equipped IPS962-512-PoE. Like those systems, the MVS900-511-FL supplies 4x PoE-ready GbE ports and real-time triggering I/O for controlling machine vision cameras. Yet this 230 x 210 x 135mm system is smaller and lacks the modular I/O expansion of the two similar IPS models.







MVS900-511-FL and detail view

(click images to enlarge)





Basler ACE

Classic

A few days prior to the Sep 29 product announcement, Axiomtek announced a partnership with Basler to offer optional, pre-tested and integrated Basler Industrial Area Cameras such as the Basler ACE Classic, starting with the MVS900-511-FL. Stated Wayne Chung, product manager of Product PM Division at Axiomtek: “Our powerful vision system MVS900-511-FL with Basler’s advanced industrial camera support, because of the speed, accuracy, and repeatability, excels at smart manufacturing and AIoT applications.”

The fanless MVS900-511-FL supports 7th and 6th Gen processors up to 65W TDP and provides an Intel H110 chipset. The system supports up to 32GB DDR4-2133/2400 via dual sockets and offers 2x swappable SATA HDD bays with optional HDDs and SSDs.

The four 802.3at-compliant GbE ports offer Power-over-Ethernet at up to 30W. There are also 2x standard GbE, 4x USB 3.0, and 2x isolated 2 x RS-232/422/485 ports plus an internal USB connector. Media features include HDMI and VGA ports and dual audio jacks.

Real-time vision I/O includes 4-channel trigger inputs and outputs, a 2-channel quadrature encoder input, a 4-channel LED lighting controller, and 8-in/8-out isolated DIO. The latter is listed twice, so it’s possible there is both general-purpose and vision I/O focused DIO.

A full-size mini-PCIe slot with USB support is also available. This could presumably be loaded with an Intel Myriad X VPU module for machine learning processing. Axiomtek posted a diagram that mentions OpenVINO support, but did not indicate AI acceleration options (see image below).







MVS900-511-FL conceptual diagram for AIoT applications

(click image to enlarge)



The IP40-protected system offers a 24 VDC terminal block connector along with power, remote, and ATX/AT switches. OVP, SCP, and OCP power protections are also listed. TPM 2.0 appears to be standard and wall and DIN-rail mounting kits are optional.

The operating range is -10 to 60°C with 6th Gen processors up to 35W TDP and -10 to 50°C with 6th or 7th Gen parts above 35W. Humidity tolerance is listed at 10% to 90%, non-condensing.

tBOX510-518-FL

The tBOX510-518-FL follows other, more feature-rich Axiomtek railway computers with dual-core, 15W TDP 7th Gen Kaby Lake-U. These include its tBOX300-510-FL and tBOX400-510-FL, both of which also support other transport applications. In addition to being certified for the EN 50155 railway spec, the fanless system is claimed to compliant with EN 50124, EN 60950-1, Class A, CE, and FCC standards.







tBOX510-518-FL and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The rugged, 155 x 124.8 x 119.8mm tBOX510-518-FL offers EN 50155-compliant vibration (up to 3Grms) and shock (5g) resistance and supports -40 to 70°C temperatures with 0% to 95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance. The IP30-protected computer features a super wide range 24-110 VDC input with an M12 connector plus OVP, UVP, OCP, RPP power protection.

The tBOX510-518-FL supports up to 16GB DDR4-2133 via a single socket and offers a swappable 2.5-inch SATA bay and a CFast interface. Other features include 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, and an M.12 A-code port that offers dual USB 2.0 connections.

The system provides isolated, 4-in/4-out DIO and an optional Plug-in I/O Module (PIM) slot. Only one PIM option was listed: a PIM901T with 2x isolated RS-232/422/485 and 2x M12 D-coded 10/100 Ethernet ports.

The tBOX510-518-FL is equipped with 4K-ready HDMI and HD-ready VGA ports plus a RS-232/422/485 port. Dual mini-PCIe 1.2 slots (USB/PCIe) are joined by an external SIM card slot, 4x antenna openings, and optional 3G, 4G LTE, and WiFi modules. Other features include a watchdog, TPM 2.0, reset button, wall-mounting, and optional DIN-rail and anti-vibration kits.



Further information

The MVS900-511-FL is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

The tBOX510-518-FL is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in the announcement and product page.