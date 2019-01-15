Axiomtek announces its first Type 7 module

Axiomtek announced a “CEM700” COM Express Type 7 Basic module with 5th Gen Intel Xeon or Pentium CPUs, 2x 10GBASE-KR, 2x SATA III, plenty of PCIe, extended temperature support, and a new Type 7 carrier board.



The CEM700, which follows earlier Axiomtek COM Express modules such as the Intel Skylake based CEM501, is the company’s first COM Express Type 7 module. Axiomtek is starting its Type 7 adventure with a choice of a server-class, 16-core Xeon D-1500 and quad-core Pentium D1519 processors from Intel’s 5th Generation “Broadwell-DE” family, led by the 16-core, 1.3/2.1GHz Xeon D-1577 and quad-core, 1.5/2.1GH Pentium D1519. No OS support is listed, but Linux is a given with headless Type 7 modules.







CEM700, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Designed for edge computing, microserver, data transmission, and other networking applications, the 125 x 95mm module ships standard with 0 to 60°C or -20 to 70°C support, depending on whether you believe the product page or announcement, and there’s an option for a -40 to 85°C model. There’s also 3.5 Grms vibration resistance and an optional heatpipe cooler and heatspreader.

The CEM700 provides dual DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots for up to 32GB RAM plus dual SATA III interfaces for storage. The module features dual 10GBASE-KR interfaces, a single GbE controller, and an NC-SI (Network Controller Sideband Interface) for remote management.

I/O includes 4x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, and 2x serial TX/RX interfaces. You also get single LPC, SMBus, SPI, and I2C interfaces plus 4-in, 4-out DIO.

Expansion interfaces include single PCIe x16 Gen3 and PCIe x8 Gen3 interfaces, as well as 8x PCIe x1 Gen2. Other features include a watchdog timer, hardware monitoring, and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. There are 12V AT and ATX inputs, with the latter also spec’d at +5VSB.



CEB94701 carrier

The CEM700 is available with a new Type 7 development baseboard called the CEB94701. The 305 x 244mm board offers dual SATA III interfaces, dual 10GBASE-KR SFP+ ports, and a single GbE port.







CEB94701 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The CEB94701 is further equipped with 4x USB 3.0 ports, 2x RS-232/422/485 ports, and 2x TX/RX headers. You’ll find the I2C, DIO, SMBus, fan, and front-panel interfaces aligned along the edge of the board along with a BMC console port and VGA port. A buzzer, and hardware monitoring are also available.

The dev board carries through the PCIe x16 and PCIe x8 (both Gen3) interfaces and offers PCIe x4 and x1 connections. There are also 2x full-size mini-PCIe slots.

The board is powered via a 24-pin ATX connector as well as a 4-pin 12V connector to power the module. A 3V, 220mAH Lithium battery is also onboard. The board supports -20 to 70°C temperatures.



Further information

The CEM700 and CEB94701 Type 7 carrier are “coming soon,” with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found on Axiomtek’s CEM700 and CEB94701 (PDF) product pages.