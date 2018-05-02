Atom C3000 based net appliance targets 5G vCPE gear

Nexcom’s “vDNA 1160” appliance for 5G vCPE and edge computing runs on an Atom C3000 with Intel VT-x, VT-d, and QAT technologies, and has 2x 10GbE SFP+, 6x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 2x M.2, and SATA.



Nexcom calls the vDNA 1160 a “virtualization networks and software-defined appliance” designed for 5G virtual customer premise equipment (vCPE) and edge computing. It joins other high-end network appliances based on the Intel Atom C3000, including Aaeon’s FWS-7360 and Advantech’s FWA-1012VC. As with the Aaeon model, no OS support is listed, but we imagine that like the FWA-1012VC and Aaeon’s earlier C3000 based FWS-2360, it runs Linux.







vDNA 1160, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The vDNA 1160 supports 8- and 16-core versions of the Atom C3000 “Denverton” processor. This includes the default, 2.2GHz octa-core C3758, as well as the 2.0GHz, 12-core C3858 and 2.0GHz, 16-core C3958, all of which are supported on the Advantech FWA-1012VC.

The vDNA 1160 “enables provisioning customized network services over virtual networks to improve service agility and operational flexibility for telecoms,” says Nexcom. The system supports virtualization and networking technologies on the Atom C3000 including Intel Virtualization Technology (VT-x), Intel Virtualization Technology for Directed I/O (VT-d), Virtual Machine Device Queues (VMDQ), and Intel QuickAssist Technology (Intel QAT), which enables “up to 20Gbps crypto.”

The system also supports Data Packet Development Kit (DPDK). In addition, “to further overcome throughput bottlenecks” with “dynamic scaling-up of network workloads,” it features Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) and Virtual Extensible LAN (VXLAN), says Nexcom.







vDNA 1160

(click image to enlarge)



You can load the system’s four memory slots with up to 64GB DDR4-2400 ECC or non-ECC RAM. Networking features include dual 10GbE SFP+ ports and 6x standard GbE copper ports (4x Intel i350 -AM4, 2x Marvell PHY). An RJ45 console port is also available

The vDNA 1160 is further equipped with 2x USB 3.0 ports, a 2.5-inch internal SATA bay, and a SATA connector for a SATA DOM. You also get an M.2 2242 socket for SATA and NVMe, as well as an M.2 2230 E-Key slot for WiFi. A proprietary PCIe slot supports optional LTE or WAN/LAN I/O modules. Three SMA connector holes are built in.

The 241 x 220 x 44mm system weighs 1.9 kg, and draws power via a locking, 12V/5A DC jack and a 60W adapter. There are power and reset buttons and 4x programmable LEDs. TPM 1.2 or 2.0 are optional.







DNA 130-E

(click image to enlarge)



Also listed as “new” on Nexcom’s network appliance page is a lower-end DNA 130-E appliance with a choice of dual-core Intel Apollo Lake SoCs. The system offers 4x GbE ports, a console port, 2x USB 2.0 ports, a micro-USB port, and an HDMI port. Mini-PCIe and M.2 2242 expansion sockets are also available.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the vDNA 1160. More information may be found on Nexcom’s vDNA 1160 announcement and product page.



