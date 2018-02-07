Atom C3000 based net appliance offers eight LAN ports

Advantech’s “FWA-1012VC” network appliance runs Linux on a quad- or octa-core Atom C3000 with up to 64GB DDR4, SATA III, M.2 and mini-PCIe links for 3G, LTE, and WiFi, and 6x or 8x GbE ports, two of which are optical SFP ports.



Advantech’s FWA-1012VC follows a number of headless networking appliances that run Linux on Intel’s Atom C3000 (“Denverton”) SoC, including Aaeon’s recent FWS-2360 and Axiomtek’s NA362. The FWA-1012VC stands out from both competitors by offering more wireless expansion options.







FWA-1012VC, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







FWA-1012VC with antennas

(click image to enlarge)



The FWA-1012VC runs CentOS or Ubuntu on a quad-core Atom C3558 or octa-core C3758, each of which is clocked to 2.2GHz. Both options include support for Intel QuickAssist Technology at 10Gbps, as well as AES-NI, VT-x, and VT-d. TPM 1.2/2.0 is optional.The choice of processor affects the speed of the up to 64GB DDR4 (including ECC) RAM (2133MHz or 2400MHz), as well as the system fans (1x vs. 2x) and overall GbE support.

Both models provide a Marvell 88E1543 MAC and PHY that support 4x RJ45 GbE ports. The quad-core C3558 SKU also provides dual optical SFP GbE ports via an Intel i350-AM2 controller, giving you 6x GbE ports overall. By contrast, the C3758 model gives you both 2x SFP and 2x RJ45 GbE ports via a i350-AM4 controller, for 8x GbE ports overall.

Both models support SR-IOV (single root input/output virtualization) on all ports controlled by the Intel controllers. There’s also an option for an IEEE 802.at/af compliant PoE kit that supports up to two 25.5W Power-Over-Ethernet inputs.

Wireless features include a full-size mini-PCIe slot for an optional WiFi module, as well as two M.2 slots: a 3042 B-key and a 3042/2260/2280 B-key, each of which supports USB, SATA III, or PCIe x1. One of them is equipped with 2x SIM holders for optional 3G or 4G modules. There are 2x mini-SIM card slots, and optional antennas.







FWA-1012VC detail views

(click image to enlarge)



The FWA-1012VC is further equipped with 2x USB 3.0 host ports, a console port, and a 2.5-inch SATA III HDD/SDD slot. The octa-core C3758 model comes standard with an HDD/SSD bracket, while the C3558 offers only an optional SSD bracket. The 250 x 190.4 x 44mm system offers 0 to 40°C support, but lacks the FWS-2360’s shock and vibration resistance. There’s a 100-240V, screw-lock DC input, and an external 12V/5A, 60W adapter. Rack-mounting is supported, and LEDs are available, including a software-defined LED. There’s also a software-defined button.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” FWA-1012VC. More information may be found on Advantech’s FWA-1012VC product page.

