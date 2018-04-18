Atom-based embedded PC supports up to four removable SATA drives

IEI’s Linux-ready “IBX-660” is a rugged, storage-oriented embedded computer with a Bay Trail Atom, 4x removable SATA bays, 2x GbE ports, 4x USB, HDMI, mini-PCIe, and -40 to 50°C support.



IEI Technology has launched a rugged IBX-660 “industrial data collection server for factory automation and harsh environments.” The system runs Linux or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise on a quad-core, 1.91GHz Atom E3845 SoC from Intel’s Bay Trail generation, which features an AES-NI hardware encryption engine. Potential applications include smart factories, wind and solar energy sites, and in-vehicle systems.







IBX-660

(click image to enlarge)



The fanless, 247 x 180 x 59mm computer supports -40 to 50°C temperatures and offers MIL-STD-810G-514.6E-1 compliant anti-vibration resistance. The 1.11 Kilogram box is said to be resistant against dust, rust, and impact. There’s both a 12V DC jack and a terminal block with 9-36VDC support, as well as reset, power, and ACC on/off buttons. Wall- and DIN-rail mounting is available.

The system is based on an unnamed single board computer. We saw no Atom-based boards in IEI’s SBC line-up, but there are several KINO-branded Mini-ITX boards that generally fit the profile. Like the IBX-660, they support up to 8GB of dual-socket DDR3L RAM, a configuration that results in 40W power consumption on the IBX-660.







IBX-660 detail views

(click image to enlarge)



The IBX-660 features four removable, 2.5-inch SATA bays that can collectively hold up to 8TB with RAID 0. It also supports reduced capacity under RAID 1/5/10. There’s also a bootable 32GB of eMMC for storing the OS. “No RAID IC design work is needed, and users can configure their own RAID mode on OS directly without re-installing their OS,” says IEI.

The IBX-660 is equipped with 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and an HD-ready HDMI port. A full-size mini-PCIe slot is accompanied by a SIM card slot. Audio in and out jacks, LEDs, and a Kensington lock slot are also available.



Further information

The IBX-660 appears to be available for order at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at the very similar announcement and product page.

