Asus Tinker Board S adds 16GB eMMC and more

Asus announced a “Tinker Board S” SBC that has the same Rockchip RK3288 as the original, but adds 16GB eMMC, HDMI-CEC support, a smart audio jack, and improved power management features.



Asus unveiled a minor upgrade to its open-spec Tinker Board SBC, which was originally unveiled a year ago. Like the original, the Tinker Board S combines a quad-core, Cortex-A53 Rockchip RK3288 SoC with a 40-pin Raspberry Pi-style expansion connector. The upgrade is primarily notable for the addition of 16GB of eMMC storage. No pricing was indicated.







Tinker Board S



The Tinker Board stands out among the 103 hacker boards in our recent year-end guide to community-backed Linux/Android SBCs, as being the only one offered by a major PC manufacturer. The new board hews closely to the original.

In addition to the new eMMC, which joins the previous microSD slot, the Tinker Board S adds CEC support to the 4K/30-ready HDMI port, which lets you “command both Tinker Board S and a TV with a single remote control,” says Asus. The HD audio ready 3.5mm audio jack now offers plug-in detection and auto-switching from other audio interfaces, and the I2S interface now offer Slave mode, as well as an improved API.







Tinker Board S specs (left) and detail view

Tinker Board S pinout

New power management features include low-voltage input detection on the micro-USB port to ensure stability when using a non-qualified power supply. There’s also a new 2-pin power-on header.That’s pretty much it. As before, the Tinker Board S offers a high-end Mali T760 GPU, 2GB RAM, WiFi, Bluetooth, GbE, and 4x USB 2.0 ports. The 85.6 x 56 x 21mm board runs a Debian-with-LXDE based TinkerOS distro and supports Android.



Further information

The Tinker Board S will ship in the first half of 2018 at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on the Asus Tinker Board S product page.

