Arm-based touch-panel computer has a slim, 31.7mm profile

Data Modul’s rugged, 10.1-inch “Slim Panel PC” runs Yocto 2.4 with Linux 4.9 on an i.MX6 with a capacitive touchscreen, dual CAN ports, Ethernet, mini-PCIe, and micro-HDMI ports.



Data Modul announced an “ultra-flat” Slim Panel PC with a 10.1-inch capacitive touchscreen that runs Linux on an 800MHz NXP i.MX6 Solo, DualLite, or Quad. The name derives from the 185 x 267mm system’s relatively svelte 31.7mm thickness.

The touch-panel computer is based on a low-profile Data Modul “eDM-SBC-iMX6-PPC” SBC described below. Although Data Modul resells embedded products from other vendors, both these products appear to be homegrown designs, such as its 8th Gen “Coffee Lake” based EDM-COMB-CF6 COM Express Basic Type 6 module.







Slim Panel PC (left) and eDM-SBC-iMX6-PPC

Applications include an unusual mix of “fitness or maritime and offshore” systems, suggesting there might be IP40 protection or some such against ingress. We saw no mention of this in the somewhat sketchy spec list. However, Data Modul does say that the 10-finger touchscreen supports gloved use and “wet conditions.”

There is shock and vibration resistance, and the eDM-SBC-iMX6-PPC SBC inside supports -40 to 85°C temperatures. No resolution was listed for the panel PC, but the SBC has an LVDS interface that supports HD displays.

The single- and dual-core Cortex-A9 models provide 1GB of DDR3 and 8GB eMMC while the quad-core model has 2GB and 16GB. Data Modul provides a Linux BSP with Yocto 2.4 “Rocko,” Linux kernel 4.9, Barebox 2017.04, Qt 5.9, Gstreamer 1.8.3, and the QupZilla browser.

All three models are equipped with a microSD slot, Gigabit Ethernet port, micro-HDMI 1.4 port, and 2x CAN ports. Other features include 4x RS232, RS485, I2C, SPI, audio, and a mini-PCIe slot.

The Quad version of the Slim Panel PC adds a second mini-PCIe slot with mSATA storage, as well as an M.2 slot loaded with a WiFi/Bluetooth module (this is 802.11ac on the SBC). All three modules have a 24V DC input.

Other Data Modul panel PCs include the 7-inch, i.MX6 DualLite based EP070WARM69-4W-DM and the 10.1-inch, Nvidia Tegra 2 driven EP101WARM131-PCAP-DM. Although the product pages list only Windows CE support, the 7-inch model has a datasheet that also lists Linux.



eDM-SBC-iMX6-PPC

The eDM-SBC-iMX6-PPC SBC inside the Slim Panel PC has a 130 x 80 x 13mm Slim PPC-Format, which appears to be a Data Module standard. Like the panel PC, the board maxes out at 2GB RAM but supports up to 64GB eMMC.







eDM-SBC-iMX6-PPC and block diagram

In addition to the features mentioned above for the Slim Panel PC, the SBC provides HD-ready, 24-bit LVDS, 4x USB 2.0, USB OTG, PWM, and 8x GPIO. There’s an optional 12V DC input in place of the 24V input. Typical power consumption is 15W. The shock and vibration features support EN60950, IEC/EN60068-2-27, and IEC/EN60068-2-6.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Slim Panel PC. Presumably, a product page will eventually appear with more details. Meanwhile, here is the Data Modul Slim Panel PC announcement, as well as the eDM-SBC-iMX6-PPC product page.