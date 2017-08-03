Arduino announces developer workshop following Musto ouster

Arduino opened registration for an Arduino Core Developers Workshop following a shakeup in which controversial CEO Federico Musto left the company.



Arduino developers who are wondering what the new Arduino will look like after last week’s shakeup can now sign up for an Arduino Core Developers Workshop to be held in Turin, Italy, from Sep. 29 through Oct. 1 (see farther below). Will the company shift entirely to RISC-V? Will Linux remain part off Arduino’s future? And can it compete both with Espressif’s ESP32 and the Raspberry Pi? Hardware aside, what happened to that open source Arduino Foundation? Maybe we’ll even solve the latest Shroud of Turin mystery.







Massimo Banzi and Federico Musto announcing the Arduino reunification at World Maker Faire, NY 2016





Arduino Cinque

Last October, Massimo Banzi’s Arduino LLC (Arduino.cc) and Federico Musto’s rival Arduino Srl announced they had settled their legal disputes, and said the dueling entities would reunite under an Arduino Holding company and not-for-profit Arduino Foundation. Since then, however, there have been few details about either organization, and relatively few new product announcements. We saw a Sigfox-ready MKRFOX1200 board, as well as a LoRa Gateway Kit and a RISC-V FE310 based Arduino Cinque collaboration with HiFive.

On July 28, Arduino announced some further changes. Musto was out as CEO and managing director of Arduino AG, which owns all Arduino trademarks, and was replaced by new CEO Dr. Fabio Violante. Banzi was named chairman and CTO. It was also revealed that original Arduino co-founders Banzi, David Cuartielles, David Mellis, and Tom Igo, had formed a company called BCMI that acquired 100 percent ownership of Arduino AG, basically buying out Musto.

The announcement came after Musto faced a growing controversy over his false claims on LinkedIn that he had earned degrees from MIT and NYU. Musto later offered a revised version stating that he had spent three months at NYU and two semesters at MIT as a visiting student under an Olivetti scholarship. Musto also faced claims, which dated back to his leadership over the forked Arduino Srl, that he was not as committed to open source values as Banzi’s Arduino LLC, and that he was too eager to engage in questionable corporate partnerships.

There has still been no word about plans for the promised Arduino Foundation, which was to stand independently of Arduino AG as an open source project overseeing the Arduino IDE. The Foundation was also intended to “foster the open-source movement by providing support for a variety of scholarships, community and developer initiatives.”

Musto’s departure also throws into the question the future of Arduino’s hybrid Linux/Arduino boards. Most of the new Linux-enabled Arduino boards over the last few years have come from Musto’s Arduino Srl, and no new models have been announced in 2017.



Arduino Core Developers Workshop

The Arduino Core Developers Workshop will take place Sep. 29 through Oct. 1 at the Arduino Turin office. The workshop is said to be designed for “engineers, hackers and students aged between 18 and 28 that already have a deep interest in Internet of Things, open source development and of course micro-controllers.”

Only 25 developers will be admitted to the workshop, which will be led by Arduino senior developer Martino Facchin. The course will cover GitHub workflow, IoT and wireless, and MCU development. The 150-Euro event includes all materials, lunches, and social activities, including breakfast with Massimo Banzi and aperitivo with the Arduino team.



Further information

More information on the Arduino Core Developers Workshop may be found in this announcement, which links to a registration form.

