Apollo Lake Pico-ITX board offers multiple expansion paths

Portwell’s “Pico-6260” Pico-ITX SBC features Intel’s Apollo Lake processors, as well as simultaneous display support, SATA III, M.2, and mini-PCIe/mSATA.



We have covered scores of Portwell embedded products over the years here at LinuxGizmos, and before that at LinuxDevices, and we never recall seeing a Portwell Pico-ITX board. Indeed, the Apollo Lake based Pico-6260 is the sole listing on Portwell’s Pico-ITX page. Other Apollo Lake Pico-ITX boards include Avalue’s recent EPX-APLP, among others.







Pico-6260

(click image to enlarge)



The 100 x 72mm Pico-6260 supports all the Apollo Lake chips, apparently, except for the Pentium N4200, including the Atom x5-E3940 with 1.6GHz/1.8GHz and 9W TDP and the 2.3GHz Celeron N3350 with 6W TDP. No OS support was listed for these Linux-friendly SoCs.

This is a simpler board than the EPX-APLP. For example, there’s no DisplayPort, and there’s only one RJ45 GbE port, although the controller can support a second port. You can load up to 8GB DDR3L, and store data with SATA III or mSATA via a single mini-PCIe slot. For wireless, Portwell has added an M.2 E key interface.

The board supports simultaneous displays via its dual-channel LVDS and 4K-ready HDMI ports. We’ve often encountered press releases that exaggerate the features of the datasheet, but in this case, the product page says there are dual USB 3.0 ports while the announcement mentions just one. Onboard I/O includes dual USB 2.0 ports, 8-bit GPIO, and a pair of serial interfaces.

Specifications listed for the Pico-6260 include:

Processor — Intel Apollo Lake (BGA1296 package) Atom E3900 and Celeron N3350 (2x or 4x cores @ up to 2.3GHz) Intel Gen9 Graphics

Memory — up to 8GB DDR3L-1866/1600/1333MHz via 1x SODIMM

Storage/expansion: SATA-600 (SATA III) mSATA via mini-PCIe

Display/audio: HDMI at up to 3840 x 2160 Dual-channel 18/24-bit LVDS at up to 1920 x 1080 Audio out header (HD audio)

Networking — 1x GbE port (Intel i211AT controller supports second GbE)

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.0 ports 2x USB 2.0 interfaces RS232 interface RS-232/422/485 interface 8-bit GPIO

Expansion: Mini-PCIe slot (full size) with mSATA support M.2 E key 2230 for WiFi and Bluetooth

Other features — Watchdog, hardware monitoring

Power — 12VDC input

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm; Pico-ITX form factor



Further Information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Pico-6260. More information may be found on Portwell’s Pico-6260 press release and product page.

