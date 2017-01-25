Apollo Lake thin Mini-ITX board focuses on security

Kontron’s “mITX-APL” thin Mini-ITX board offers Intel Apollo Lake SoCs with triple displays, dual GbE, dual SATA 3.0, mini-PCIe, and Kontron Secure Solution.



Kontron’s 25mm high mITX-APL supports commercial 0 to 60°C operation, and is aimed at Point of Sale, Point of Information, medical, industrial automation, and digital signage applications. It joins other thin mini-ITX boards based on Intel’s new Apollo Lake processors, including Aaeon’s EMB-APL, Advantech’s AIMB-217, Adlink’s AmITX-AL-I, and Congatec’s Conga-IA5.







mITX-APL

(click image to enlarge)



Like Kontron’s full-size, Intel 7th Gen Core based mITX-SKL-H Mini-ITX board, the mITX-APL features a TPM 2.0 security chip, and supports the new Kontron Security Solution , which also includes the Approtect software framework and optional security services. “Applications are comfortably protected against unwanted access and make possible creating, managing, and tracking licenses,” says Konton. “At the same time, privileges can be assigned and access levels defined.”

The 170 x 170mm mITX-APL board supports the quad-core, 2GHz Atom E3950 and 1.8GHz Atom E3940, as well as the dual-core 1.8GHz Atom E3930 and 2.3GHz Celeron N3350, with TDPs ranging from 6-13W. No OS support was listed, but we imagine that like the mITX-SKL-H, the mITX-APL runs Linux or Windows.







mITX-APL block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



You can load up to 8GB of DDR3L-1867 RAM, and eMMC is optional. The mITX-APL provides triple display support using dual DisplayPort 1.2 ports plus 24-bit, dual-channel LVDS. In addition to the DP ports, coastline ports include four USB 3.0 ports, dual audio jacks, and dual GbE ports.

Onboard interfaces include dual SATA 3.0 slots, a full-size mini-PCI, a second mini-PCIe devoted to mSATA, and a SIM card socket. The board is further equipped with RS-232, RS-422/485, SPI, SPDIF, and a 9+9 DIO Kontron Feature Connector. CAN and USB 3.0 client interfaces are optional. The board has a 12-24V power supply.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the mITX-APL. More information may be found on Kontron’s mITX-APL product page.

